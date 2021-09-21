Mink Shoals author, filmmaker and creative jill-of-many-trades Lisa Tignor has announced the upcoming release of her latest novel, “4 Paws of Death.”
In "4 Paws of Death," a horror-mystery, protagonist Buddy Hart, the son of a Vietnam War veteran, worries about his father's dementia and PTSD, and he places him under the watchful eye of an elder care facility.
The facility is the home of a friendly cat who snuggles with patients who are about to die. Rather than finding it comforting, the residents fear the feline harbinger of death. Hart decides to dig deeper into the mystery of the cat’s powers.
Tignor's other books include "Favorite Crayon," "Inalienable: An Alien Abduction in Pre-Civil Rights Appalachia, "Personal Growth: The Only Book Inspired by a Talking Skin Tag" and "Confessions of a Sentimental Collector on the Border of Being a Hoarder: (Toss 365 Items in a Year with this Workbook!)." Tignor's writing has also been published in publications such as “West Virginia Quarterly” and “The Arthur Kent Newsletter.”
Saying her greatest fear is "leaving behind a boring obituary," Tignor's resume also includes touring with a British rock band. Her first feature script, “The Obit Writer,” garnered her a 2007 nod in the Slamdance Screenwriting Competition. She was also a 2015 quarterfinalist in the Screencraft Short Screenplay Competition for her submission, "Accident on 28.”
She has also worked in radio and television, including locally with radio stations WMUL, V-100, WVNS and WBES.
"4 Paws of Death" is scheduled to be published on Oct. 18 and will cost $5.99 per copy.