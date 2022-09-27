Area embroiderers are invited to express their creativity, enjoy kinship with fellow creators and revel in fall foliage at an upcoming retreat that will be hosted by the Majestic Mountains Needle Arts group.
Anyone who uses a needle to make handcrafted projects are invited to the fall weekend getaway at Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23.
"This unstructured retreat will allow you to bring your own stitching projects and set your own schedule while enjoying the simple companionship and camaraderie of others that share your love of stitching," said MMNA President Linda Nielsen.
"Located near Ripley, Cedar Lakes provides a quiet place to enjoy a slower pace of life while allowing your creative mind to wander where it will," Nielsen added. "You may get inspired by projects others are working on or seek advice on your own project.
"When you want a break from stitching," she added, "you can find a quiet nook for reading, take advantage of the beautiful scenery, enjoy walks around the lake, or simply appreciate the rustic beauty of the covered bridge. Our goal is to sew more and think less, with plenty of time to unwind, connect and stitch."
Non-members are invited to visit the retreat for a couple of hours or as long as they desire. The group will gather in the Holt Lodge Conference Room beginning Friday afternoon and departing at noon on Sunday.
To receive further information or arrange access to the retreat, email MMNAega.info@gmail.com or call 304-951-4246 by Wednesday, Oct. 19.
There are no registration fees, although individuals are responsible for any meals or lodging expenses. Participants can use the refrigerator and microwave, join a group going into Ripley for a meal or make a reservation in advance for meals at the Cedar Lake cafeteria. Room reservations at Holt Lodge can be made by calling Cedar Lakes at 304-372-7860 and indicating you will be participating in the Majestic Mountains Needle Arts Retreat. Holt Lodge provides motel-style accommodations with private baths, air conditioning, cable TV, and all linens.
The MMNA meets at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month in the Dunbar Public Library Conference Room, 301 12th St. in Dunbar. Members and visitors are invited to come as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize or enjoy open stitching prior to the business meeting. Along with a business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project.
Information about MMNA, regular meetings and other upcoming MMNA stitching events, is posted at MMNAEGA.COM, on Facebook at Majestic Mountains Needle Arts, or is available by emailing mmnaega.info@gmail.com.