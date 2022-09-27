Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Majestic Mountains Needle Arts members Kyle Fischer (left) and Abbie Burch display Fischer's completed stitching project at a previous stitchers' retreat. Courtesy photo

Area embroiderers are invited to express their creativity, enjoy kinship with fellow creators and revel in fall foliage at an upcoming retreat that will be hosted by the Majestic Mountains Needle Arts group.

Anyone who uses a needle to make handcrafted projects are invited to the fall weekend getaway at Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23.

