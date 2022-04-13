Students in the Mountaineer Montessori School Primary program created this collage of the New River Gorge and Bridge. It and other MMS student artwork will be on display April 21 during the Downtown Charleston ArtWalk. Courtesy photo
Students in the Mountaineer Montessori School Primary program created this collage of the New River Gorge and Bridge. It and other MMS student artwork will be on display April 21 during the Downtown Charleston ArtWalk. Courtesy photo
Mountaineer Montessori School student Nivan Adhikari learns the art of macrame as he works on a class art project with his teacher, Bri Parson. Courtesy photo
Collaborative and individual art projects by students at Mountaineer Montessori School in Kanawha City will be showcased at the Rock City Cake Company, 215 Capitol St., Charleston, during the Downtown Charleston ArtWalk on Thursday, April 21.
Created by students ages 3 through eighth grade, the art pieces will be auctioned at the Staunton Avenue school's annual spring fundraiser on May 13. The projects reflect the theme, "Creating the Future, One Child at a Time," and incorporate curricula and skill development of children at each stage of the Montessori program. A collage of the New River Gorge, for example, was created by children in the MMS Primary program (ages 3 to 6), reflecting their studies of the geography, wildlife, and plants of the region, and nurturing refinement of the young artists' fine motor skills.
"The children are always so excited to share their work with the community," MMS Director Jennifer Carriger said in a release. "We look forward to welcoming ArtWalk visitors to our display to see their creations in person."
The public can bid on the art during the online auction portion of the MMS spring fundraiser, which will open on May 6.