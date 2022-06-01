Mountaineer Montessori School will conduct an information session/open house next week for parents who are interested in enrolling their children in its toddler program.
The event is scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the school at 308 20th St. in Charleston. It will be accessible in person with a Zoom virtual option. The program will also be videotaped for later viewing for those unable to attend at this time.
The session/open house is for adults only. RSVPs are required. More information regarding the event and in-person and virtual registration is available at www.mountaineermmontessori.org
During their visit, parents will have the opportunity to meet the Montessori toddler faculty and staff, experience the indoor and outdoor learning environments, and learn about the program which offers 2-year-olds a foundation for a lifetime of learning. Half- and full-day options are available.
“I have enjoyed seeing Sophie break out of her shyness and want to say ‘hi’’ to everyone she sees. She has really blossomed at Montessori toddler class,” said Sandy Martin, the parent of a child in the inaugural toddler class of 2021-22, in a release. “I feel so thankful for everyone involved. Sophie has loved going to school and is looking forward to the summer program along with the following school year.”
MMS offers the only AMS Toddler Program in the state and is a licensed child care center.
The Montessori Toddler Program
According to Mountaineer Montessori School, during the first three years of their lives, children develop more rapidly than at any other time. These are the years that lay the foundation for later learning, and the stronger the foundation, the more the child will be able to build upon it.
The Montessori toddler program is more than traditional daycare. Led by experienced Montessori educators, the program serves budding developmental needs of young children, including their desire for independence and exploration, while simultaneously exposing them to some of the early constructs of a Montessori environment that will support their transition to the early childhood (ages 3 to 6) environment.
Key components of the Montessori toddler program include: opportunities for self-care and care of the environment, refinement of large motor skills and fine motor skills, opportunities for language development, and social development.
One of the primary portions of the child’s day is the uninterrupted work cycle, during which the children are free to choose from lessons in the prepared environment while receiving gentle guidance from the teachers as needed.
Children are also supported in “toilet learning” as they show interest and readiness as an added piece of their other quest towards independence.
Founded in 1976, MMS is West Virginia’s original and largest Montessori school. It will serve an estimated 200 children ages 2 to 14 next fall at campuses in the University of Charleston neighborhood (toddler) and at the former St. Agnes School, 4801 Staunton Ave. in Kanawha City (ages 3 through eighth grade).
MMS offers an expansive academic and arts curriculum that meets and exceeds state standards. It is the only full member school of the American Montessori Society in the state.
Financial aid is available and the Hope Scholarship is accepted.
For more information, go to www.mountaineermontessori.org or call 304-342-7870.