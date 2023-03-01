Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

charlestontrain
Kanawha Valley Railroad Association put painstaking hours and labor into creating miniature trains and vistas around them, such as this one of downtown Charleston. Some of the displays will be on view at the 17th annual KVRA Model Train and Craft Show March 11 and 12.

 Courtesy photo

The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association’s 17th annual Model Train and Craft Show is on track to roll into the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12.

Show organizers are hopeful weather won’t derail — or at least discourage — the festivities the way it did last year.

