Montgomery acquires City National Bank property for new City Hall site

The general counsel of the City of Montgomery accepted the deed to the former City National Bank building in Montgomery on Oct. 22.
The two-story building will be transformed into the new Montgomery City Hall.
Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said the city had been working on acquiring the bank property since March.
"We look forward to this exciting move in the near future," Ingram said, noting that his and other City Hall offices at 706 Third Ave. in Montgomery had outgrown the space. "This facility will serve the residents of Montgomery for years to come. The current city hall is too small, with some employees actually working in storage closets.
"The original plan was to move City Hall into the Tabit Building," the mayor added, "but architects determined that building was smaller than the current City Hall."
Ingram said the Tabit Building could be a future site for the Montgomery Police Department.
"The Tabit family donated the Tabit Building to the city after the passing of longtime attorney and community champion, Louis R. Tabit," the mayor said.
City of Montgomery officials also placed advertisements in Charleston newspapers requesting engineering RFPs to redesign the building at Fourth Avenue and Washington Street into a City Hall facility.
