"United We RISE" was the theme of the United Way of Central West Virginia's 15th annual Day of Caring, which matches volunteers with area service projects, held on Sept. 16 throughout the region
More than 300 people logged in to Facebook Live at 9 a.m. on Sept. 16 for a message from United Way President Margaret O’Neal before beginning rehabilitation and service projects in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Logan and Clay counties.
“Our goal was to have 1,500 volunteers to commemorate our 15th year,” O’Neal said in a media release. “Ultimately we’re happy to have 40 businesses and organizations lending 300 volunteers to complete 35 onsite projects. In these troubled times, we think that is an excellent turnout.”
Scheduled 2020 Day of Caring project sites and the volunteer teams that undertook projects there last week included:
• Second Avenue Community Center/River Ridge Church, Charleston -- Buffalo Wild Wings, United Way AmeriCorps member
• Arts in Action, Hurricane -- Rotary Club of Putnam County
• B.A.R.N. Community Group Inc., Nellis -- Marshall University School of Medicine
• Buffalo Senior Center, Buffalo -- DuPont
• Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority, Carroll Terrace, Charleston -- Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church
• Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority, Jarrett Terrace, Charleston -- Charleston Police Department
• City of Nitro, 21st Street/Route 25, Nitro -- Huntington National Bank
• Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority, Littlepage Terrace, Charleston -- City National Bank and Triad Engineering
• Charleston Kanawha Housing Authority, Orchard Manor, Charleston -- Recovery Point Charleston
• Clay County High School, Clay -- Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley
• Family & Youth Development Services, Charleston -- LifeBridge AmeriCorps
• Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, Charleston -- EnAct Community Action
• Hansford Senior Center, St. Albans -- Brown Edwards and Company
• Heart and Hand Outreach Ministries, South Charleston -- Capital City Baptist Church/Komax Business Systems
• Kanawha Valley Fellowship Home Inc., Charleston -- City of Charleston
• Kanawha Valley Senior Services Inc., Charleston -- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
• KISRA, Dunbar -- West Virginia Power
• Lighthouse of Learning, South Charleston -- United Way Program Services
• Manna Meal, Charleston -- United Talent Staffing
• Meeks Mountain Trail, Hurricane -- City National Bank and Triad Engineering
• Miracle Island Unlimited, Verner -- United Bank
• Pollen8, South Charleston -- UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia
• PRO-Kids Inc., Charleston -- Suddenlink
• RCCR-Samaritan Inn, Charleston -- Kanawha Valley Collective
• Rea of Hope Inc., Charleston -- United Bank
• Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Charleston, Charleston -- Brown Edwards and Company
• Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club St. Albans Unit, St. Albans -- United Way agency executives Jim Harris, Sharon Iskra, and Amber Hodgdon
• Sostento Inc., Danville -- Opioid Response Innovation Initiative
• The Salvation Army Area Command Thrift Store, Charleston -- Sarah Busse, Jennifer Price, and Alice Ruhnke
• Union Mission Ministries, Charleston -- Bible Center Church
• Upper Big Branch Mining Memorial Group, Whitesville -- RSVP United Way of Boone
• YWCA Mel Wolf Child Development Center, Charleston -- United Bank, Brett Harper
• YWCA Past and Present, Charleston -- Highmark West Virginia
• YWCA Sojourner's Shelter for Women and Families, Charleston -- American Red Cross.
Twenty additional virtual projects are ongoing through September and include sock, coat and food drives; writing senior “care cards;” and collecting senior care items such as puzzles, Kleenex, and personal care items.
In conjunction with the 2020 Day of Caring, HospiceCare is accepting items for its senior residents through Sept. 25. Items needed include:
• Hand sanitizer
• Clorox wipes
• Face masks
• Hand soap
• Toilet paper
• Plastic trash bags
• Toothpaste and toothbrushes
• Shampoo
• Nail clippers
• Band-Aids
• Lip balm.
• Crossword puzzle and word search books.
These items can be dropped off at HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., on Charleston's West Side.
For additional information or to make donations to United Way of Central West Virginia programs, email kwheeler@unitedwaycwv.org, call 304-340-3544, or visit unitedwaycwv.org.