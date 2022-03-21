The giving spirit of a Cross Lanes mother and her daughter extends far beyond their twice-monthly, morning benevolence and community service at the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Baby Love Pantry.
CLUMC members Suellen Bottorf and daughter Ashley Bowe also possess a can-do, won’t-quit spirit that led to the creation of the community pantry approximately three years ago at the Cross Lanes church.
Bowe, a pediatric occupational therapist, explained that she makes home visits for families with children ages birth to 3 and knew a co-worker who operates a pantry specifically for mothers in need in Logan County. Bowe visited the facility and saw the need to start and maintain one in Cross Lanes.
Bottorf said the pantry has served as many as 60 families on the Friday mornings it is open.
“Typically, Ashley and I run it, because we want to keep it as anonymous as possible,” she explained last week. “If we need to, we have other people we can pull in to help, but, usually, Ashley gets the information from the families and I get the diapers and wipes and formula, if we have it, and people go on their way.
“Basically, only Ashley knows their names and matches the I.D.s with the babies and the log we keep,” she said.
“Two other ladies hand out bags of snack food for older, preschool siblings. They’re like the school backpack programs, but for preschoolers,” Bottorf added.
“We’ve had several donations that have helped tremendously and we also participate with Diaper Drop Charities to get diapers,” she noted. “Some people want to donate clothes and strollers and those types of things, but we don’t have enough space to do that here. When we get items like that, we donate them to Gabriel’s Project or The Church Mouse, the thrift shop our church runs.
“Even if you have the means but your budget may be tight at the time, you’re welcome to come, even on both Fridays of the month,” Bottorf said. “It’s for people who just need a little extra help.
“We’ve had people come from Poca, St. Albans, Charleston, St. Albans — if you live in the area, you’re more than welcome to stop by. We want people to come — we’re going to be there and we want to be busy,” Bottorf said.
“It’s been really rewarding,” Bowe said. “Some families come through and you just wish you could do more. Others come through and they’re thankful for the help. Maybe they’re grandparents and it wasn’t in their budget plan to have to take care of children again.”
Peggy Thompson of the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Communications Team calls Bottorf and Bowe “a true blessing to the community.”
It isn’t only their dedication to be at the church faithfully on two Fridays each month, Thompson said, “but they spend countless hours and driving mileage to search for bargains and to redeem coupons to buy the needed products they distribute.
“Their due diligence and unselfish dedication, along with pleas for donations, provide welcome help to local mothers in need. They initiated this ‘brain child,’ and they have been relentless through the cold temperatures and hot weather to always be angels to those in need,” Thompson added.
Cross Lanes Methodist Church’s Baby Love Pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of every month. The pantry provides free diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to patrons, as well as baby formula when it is available for distribution. Items can be picked up on a drive-through basis in the CLUMC’s lower parking lot.
There are no income restrictions to acquire the baby items, but proof of the child’s identity (valid identification) is required.
Next month’s Baby Love Pantry distribution dates are April 1 and April 15.
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church is located at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. More information is available by calling 304-415-3194 or by visiting the church’s website, crosslanesumc.org. Updates are also posted on the “Baby Love Pantry” open-group page on Facebook for those who want supplies or wish to donate them to the effort.