Ridenour Lake in Nitro will be the opening venue for the Rivers to Ridges Mountain Bike Race and Ride Series on Sunday, April 18, starting at 1 p.m.
The series will continue through June at locations in Putnam and Mason counties.
The short-course race series is geared toward beginner and intermediate riders and families.
Prizes and gift certificates for top finishers will be awarded. Each venue will include professional timing and a food truck.
A strider bike race will be available at each venue as well.
The April 18 race at Ridenour Lake will include a 5K trail run (not a part of the overall series) at 1 p.m., followed by the 5K Singletrack Mountain Trail Biking event starting at 2 p.m. Anyone signing up for the MTB will be registered for the 5K run at no additional charge if they would like to do both events.
Registration is due by Saturday, April 17.
The next in the series will begin at 10 a.m. April 24 at Eleanor City Park in Eleanor. It will be a 10K MTB singletrack event.
Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane will host the third in the series, beginning at 10 a.m. on May 8. This will also be a 10K MTB singletrack event.
Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo will host a 5K MTB event at 10 a.m. May 29. A 20K road tour/race, not part of the series, will also be offered.
The final event in the series will begin at 11 a.m. June 5 at the McClintic Wildlife Management Area and West Virginia State Farm Museum in Point Pleasant. It will feature 10K to 15K of flat grass and gravel surfaces.
The cost for the entire series is $85 per person or $25 each for single races.
To sign up for the series or obtain more information, visit runsignup.com.
The Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail is a nonprofit organization founded in July 2006 through a cooperative agreement between the Mason and Putnam county commissions and the Greater Kanawha Resource Conservation and Development Area Inc. The coalition was created to support projects that encourage heritage education and tourism throughout communities from Kanawha County to Mason County.