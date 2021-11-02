Mountain Mission's annual, three-day Christmas sale will take place Thursday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1620 Seventh Ave. in Charleston.
Holiday items available for purchase will include trees, wreaths, ornaments, lights and more.
Sale hours will be 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Proceeds from the sale will also benefit the Mountain Mission Christmas Basket program. Each December, Mountain Mission Incorporated provides Christmas food baskets for those in need in the Greater Kanawha Valley. Last year, 1,000 families were fed through the program.
“We are thrilled to be able to once again provide a Christmas meal to our neighbors in need this year. Proceeds from our annual Christmas sale directly support this effort. We strive daily to make a positive impact in the lives of those we serve in Christ’s name. I can think of no better way to do that than in celebration of our Savior’s birth,” said John Roberts, executive director of Mountain Mission Incorporated, in a release.
All applicants’ income and household size are verified prior to basket distribution. For a complete list of required documentation, and more information on upcoming events, visit the @MountainMissionInc page on Facebook.
Founded in 1926, Mountain Mission Incorporated is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based, charitable organization whose mission is to serve families and individuals in the Kanawha Valley by assisting with unexpected emergency needs such as financial and in-kind.