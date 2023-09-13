Officials at Mountaineer Montessori School have announced MMS has earned the distinction of American Montessori Society School Accreditation candidate.
MMS administrators were notified recently of the acceptance into the accreditation program, a process that provides guidance, empowerment and high ideals to help schools implement and sustain the standards of quality Montessori education.
Accreditation by the American Montessori Society is the highest level of recognition a Montessori school can achieve. Currently, approximately 15 percent of member schools are AMS-accredited.
AMS is recognized by the National Council for Private School Accreditation, a national organization that serves as a review panel for the standards and review procedures of private-school accrediting agencies. Every school that is accredited by AMS gains automatic recognition by NCPSA.
“We are proud to have achieved this milestone,” said MMS Director Jennifer Carriger in a release.
“It is a testament to our 47 years of experience in providing high-quality education to the community and several years of hard work by our staff and Board of Directors focused on the AMS Continuous School Improvement Process, including curriculum alignment and specialized training. We look forward to working with on-site visitation teams as we take our school to the next level with strategy planning and a plan of self-study, the next phase of accreditation. It’s all focused on providing the best Montessori education possible for our students.
"The accreditation process to date has been challenging and rewarding," Carriger noted.
Working with rigorous accreditation standards established by the nation's foremost Montessori educators, MMS teachers, administrators and board members are examining every facet of MMS educational programming, policies and operations to implement protocols that ensure alignment with the best practices for quality, ethics and sound management.
Through the accreditation process, schools make discoveries about their programs, including strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for improvement. Participants model the Montessori ideal of a lifelong learner: one who voluntarily engages in self-reflection, ongoing pursuit of knowledge and improvement.
Founded in 1976, MMS is West Virginia’s original Montessori school. When the accreditation process is complete, it will be the first and only fully accredited Montessori school in the state.
MMS provides an academic and arts curriculum to nearly 180 students ages 2 to eighth grade at campuses at 4801 Staunton Ave. in Kanawha City and 308th Street in the University of Charleston neighborhood.
Montessori education is student-led and self-paced but guided, assessed and enriched by teachers, the leadership of their peers and a nurturing environment.