Mountaineer Montessori School in Kanawha City and Charleston has served the community since 1976. Courtesy photo

Officials at Mountaineer Montessori School have announced MMS has earned the distinction of American Montessori Society School Accreditation candidate.

MMS administrators were notified recently of the acceptance into the accreditation program, a process that provides guidance, empowerment and high ideals to help schools implement and sustain the standards of quality Montessori education.

