Mountaineer Montessori School to conduct enrollment tours

Enrollment tours for the 2020-21 school year get underway today at Mountaineer Montessori School at 308 20th St. in Charleston.
The tours, which all will begin at 1 p.m., will be held on the following Wednesdays through May:
• Jan. 15: Preschool and K
• Jan. 22: Elementary and Middle School
• Jan. 29: Preschool and K
• Feb. 5: Preschool and K
• Feb. 12: Elementary and Middle School
• March 4: Preschool and K
• March 11: Elementary and Middle School
• March 18: Preschool and K
• April 1: Preschool and K
• April 15: Elementary and Middle School
• April 29: Preschool and K
• May 6: Preschool and K
• May 13: Elementary and Middle School.
Tours will include a Montessori 101 overview, information on MMS admissions procedures and policies and the opportunity to observe classrooms in action.
Tours are for parents only. Children will participate in a classroom visit in the spring as part of the admissions process. Tour space is limited.
Classes fill quickly and MMS has maintained a waiting list for the past several years. Future MMS families are encouraged to start the admissions process at their earliest convenience.
To sign up for a tour, click on the “request info” button on the school website at www.mountaineermontessori.org or call MMS Assistant Director Beth George at 304-342-7870.
Founded in 1976, MMS is West Virginia’s original and largest Montessori school, serving more than 142 children ages 3 to 14 in a fully implemented Montessori environment at campuses in the University of Charleston and South Hills neighborhoods.
The MMS “Total Education Experience” features an expansive academic and arts curriculum, along with after-school programming, summer camps, foreign language studies, chess, robotics, individual learning support, cross country, Ski Club and other enrichment activities, as well as Montessori Meet-Ups, social events and Parent University classes throughout the year.
MMS is an AMS Pathways to Continuous School Improvement school and the only full member of the American Montessori Society in West Virginia. All lead teachers train at programs certified by the Association Montessori Internationale or the American Montessori Society.
Financial aid is available.
MMS considers all children for admission based upon their readiness for school, potential for success in a Montessori classroom and enrollment capacity. The school is a 501©(3) community-based, nonprofit organization that does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, religion or ethnic or national origin in its admission policy.