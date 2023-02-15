Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Arlo Bastress (left), a fifth grade student at Mountaineer Montessori School, learns from Bream Facilities and Outreach Coordinator Derek Hudson how volunteers can help the homeless at the Bream Center on Charleston's West Side. Photo courtesy MMS

An area student’s trip to Corridor G turned into an important life lesson not only for the fifth grader, but to his entire school.

“When I was at Target with my family before winter break, I heard this woman say to her kid that they had nothing for the holiday,” explained Arlo Bastress, a student at Mountaineer Montessori School in Kanawha City. “This made me want to give back to my community. I think that if you have more than somebody else, you should share what you have and help them.”

