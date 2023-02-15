Arlo Bastress (left), a fifth grade student at Mountaineer Montessori School, learns from Bream Facilities and Outreach Coordinator Derek Hudson how volunteers can help the homeless at the Bream Center on Charleston's West Side. Photo courtesy MMS
An area student’s trip to Corridor G turned into an important life lesson not only for the fifth grader, but to his entire school.
“When I was at Target with my family before winter break, I heard this woman say to her kid that they had nothing for the holiday,” explained Arlo Bastress, a student at Mountaineer Montessori School in Kanawha City. “This made me want to give back to my community. I think that if you have more than somebody else, you should share what you have and help them.”
MMS, which has a strong community service philosophy embedded into the curriculum as part of the Montessori Peace Philosophy, provided the platform for Arlo to transform that wish to help others into a reality with a school-wide necessities drive for neighbors served by the Bream Memorial Shower Program, Food and Clothing Closet at 317 W. Washington St. in Charleston, at the end of January.
The drive included an online registry, which remains open.
Arlo and parent volunteers toured the facility and learned more about community needs on Jan. 27, when they delivered several carloads of toiletries, food, clothing, and other supplies to Bream.
Among the many services provided, the Bream Center offers food, clothing and shower facilities to individuals, families and veterans experiencing homelessness and other life challenges.
“If we want to be here in 50 years, things need to change,” Bream Facilities and Outreach Coordinator Derek Hudson said, adding that donations are put out as soon as they are received. "I have stocked everything that has come in and it has gone out almost immediately."
MMS is showcasing its community service philosophy as part of Montessori Education Week Feb. 25 through March 5.
Founded in 1976, MMS is West Virginia’s original Montessori school, serving 180 children ages 2 through eighth grade at campuses in the University of Charleston and Kanawha City neighborhoods. Applications are now being accepted for 2023-24 enrollment. For more information, visit the school website at www.mountaineermontessori.org or call 304-342-7870.