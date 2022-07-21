Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Throughout Coonskin Park on July 16, 60-some local youngsters laughed, scampered, bounced, fished, ate, and enjoyed a day outdoors where boisterous fun and fellowship were the foremost priorities.

Dustin and Jana Cooper, founders of the Mountains of Hope Outreach, and their team of supporters hosted the second annual "Love and Diversity" program at the Charleston park. Organizations that worked with Mountains of Hope for the free "Love and Diversity" event included Try This WV, the Food S.H.A.C.K., Active Southern WV, Celebrate Recovery @ River Ridge Church, Union Mission, the Booker T. Washington Community Center, and the Regional Family Resources Network.

