Throughout Coonskin Park on July 16, 60-some local youngsters laughed, scampered, bounced, fished, ate, and enjoyed a day outdoors where boisterous fun and fellowship were the foremost priorities.
Dustin and Jana Cooper, founders of the Mountains of Hope Outreach, and their team of supporters hosted the second annual "Love and Diversity" program at the Charleston park. Organizations that worked with Mountains of Hope for the free "Love and Diversity" event included Try This WV, the Food S.H.A.C.K., Active Southern WV, Celebrate Recovery @ River Ridge Church, Union Mission, the Booker T. Washington Community Center, and the Regional Family Resources Network.
"Mountains of Hope believes the one thing that we all have in common as West Virginians is that we all see the pain and devastation our youth are living in," Dustin Cooper explained last week. "Whether it be from drugs, poverty, or mental illness, kids are living in unfortunate circumstances and it’s getting worse.
"Mountains of Hope wants to provide safe spaces for our youth through sports, hiking, fishing, and other activities. We’re growing community leaders authentically, and, instead of talking about change, we realize it takes a community to make change. That’s why we’re coming together with individuals and organizations across the Kanawha Valley to make change."
Dustin said he and Jana felt compelled to launch Mountains of Hope after friends of theirs died due to addiction and others they knew were incarcerated or otherwise incapable of caring for their children.
"We have been up and running for about three years," he said, "and it’s amazing to see the growth we’ve experienced since 2020. We know that none of this would be possible without our Lord, Jesus Christ."
The first "Love and Diversity" event happened in July 2021 at Kanawha State Forest. Twice monthly, Dustin said, Mountains of Hope conducts kid-friendly activities such as hikes, and his brother oversees a youth program that meets at the Marmet Recreation Center.
Moreover, Dustin has cultivated a pastime that, to his continuing wonder, spreads the Mountains of Hope Outreach message: mixed martial arts fighting. At age 37, he won his first match, a Rough 'n' Rowdy MMA competition last year, followed by a cage-fight MMA match earlier this year. Known in the octagon and cage as the Mountain Warrior, he's training for a third match in Boone County later this summer as well.
"It's funny," he said, "but when I fight, more people gravitate to the cause. [Fighting] is something I could always do and I want to try to utilize my skills to the cause. They let me preach after both fights, too. My motto as the Mountain Warrior has been 'If you fight and bleed for what you believe in, others will believe.'"
Mountains of Hope has a donor-advised fund set up with The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation as well, he said. "That seemed to be the best option for us, to be a part of the Charleston area."
For more information about the Mountains of Hope Outreach, visit the Facebook page or contact Dustin Cooper at 270-206-5331 or dirtleecooper@gmail.com.