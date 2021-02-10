Based on a 1953 crime in Charleston, "Murder on Staunton Road" will be the next book to be read and discussed in the Charleston Reads citywide virtual book club initiative.
Book club members will discuss the book written by Charlie Ryan and Mitch Evans virtually, starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23. Following the online discussion, a question-and-answer session will be conducted with Ryan and Evans.
“'Murder on Staunton Road' is a riveting book that shares a tragic piece of Charleston history,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a media release. “I’m thrilled that Charlie and Mitch will be with us to share stories about their creative process and also give updates since the book was published.”
“It is an honor to receive this invitation. It is gratifying that ‘Murder On Staunton Road’ has received such enthusiastic response,” Ryan said in the release. “I look forward to a vibrant Q & A with our readers.”
“It is gratifying that our book has had such impact that readers are contacting us, almost daily, with their theories on who the murderer of Juliet Staunton Clark might have been. The upcoming Zoom session may provide even more insight regarding that question,” Evans added.
As summarized on Amazon.com, "Murder on Staunton Road" is a "is a fast-paced narrative of a sensational, unsolved homicide that captured the attention of the nation in 1953.
"On the night of Aug. 21, in the haute monde neighborhood of South Hills, in Charleston, Juliet Staunton Clark was savagely beaten to death. She was the owner of the Charleston Daily Mail, the capital city's prosperous afternoon newspaper.
"Her murder set off a flurry of investigation under the direct supervision of Charleston’s flamboyant Mayor 'Jumpin' John Copenhaver. Accusations flew as the investigation swept through the city. Many charged then, and some repeat the charge today, that there was manipulation to protect prominent Charlestonians who were being questioned as possible persons of interest in the Clark murder."
The Charleston Reads book club is a partnership among the City of Charleston, Kanawha County Public Library, Taylor Books, and Charleston resident Margaret McLeod Leef.
This monthly club is meeting via Zoom video conference with expectations to transition to in-person meetings once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Copies of the book, which was published last year, can be checked out from the Kanawha County Public Library in person, where permitted under current guidelines, or online at kanawhalibrary.org. Books can also be purchased from Taylor Books in person or by calling 304-342-1461 or from Capitol Market in person or by calling 304-720-2244.
Taylor Books will donate 20% of each book purchase to Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley.
Copies of the book can also be purchased at murderonstaunton.com.
Log-in information for the book club meeting can be made at us02web.zoom.us or via a link on the "Charleston Reads: Murder on Staunton Road" or City of Charleston Facebook pages.