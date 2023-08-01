Including the return to stage of some immensely popular favorites from years past, the live musical entertainment lineup has been announced for South Charleston’s Summerfest celebration coming to the Mound later this month.
Free Summerfest activities and festivities will take place around the Mound in South Charleston Wednesday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 19, with two bands performing each evening.
Entertainers will include City Heat and the Exiles at 6 p.m. on Wednesday; The Tams, with the 14K Gold Band, at 6 p.m. on Thursday; the 7 Bridges, an Eagles tribute band, along with The Danley Band, at 6 p.m., on Friday; and Rick K. and Road Trip and Non Friction at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“For those who like the Eagles’ music, we’re bringing back the Ultimate Eagles Experience with the popular 7 Bridges,” said South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Vicki Vaughan. “Rick K. also has a huge following of people.
“We’ll have food vendors, inflatables for children, and free sno-cones,” Vaughan added. “We’ll also have a tent set up every night with giveaways like fans and cups so everyone can stay cool. And if you’re from out of town and want to spend the night during the event, mention ‘Summerfest’ at our two hotels here in the city and you’ll get a discount on your stay.”
Saturday’s Summerfest activities will include the Around the Mound Car Show on D Street from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (registration will get underway at 7 a.m. and is only $1 per entrant, Vaughan said).
“We’re expecting a pretty heavy turnout for it, since several car shows have been canceled lately,” Vaughn said. Along with other prizes, she noted, drawings for $100 in cash will occur every half-hour during the show.
A fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. on Saturday the 19th, providing a cascade of colors to conclude the yearly outdoor celebration.
“Bring your backed chairs and bring your family,” Vaughan said.
Summerfest sponsors for 2023, at press time, include the Olive Tree Cafe and Catering; Ace Services; Williamson Shriver Architects; Mullen Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling; and Teamsters Union #175.
For more information and updates about this year’s South Charleston Summerfest, contact the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552 or go to visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.