Including the return to stage of some immensely popular favorites from years past, the live musical entertainment lineup has been announced for South Charleston’s Summerfest celebration coming to the Mound later this month.

Free Summerfest activities and festivities will take place around the Mound in South Charleston Wednesday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 19, with two bands performing each evening.

