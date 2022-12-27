Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In lieu of a variety of the end-of-the-year downtown Charleston venues offered in years past, a diversely vocal musical welcome to 2023 will be presented to the public under one roof on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The roof is that of St. Marks United Methodist Church, the host site for “Music Before Midnight,” taking place from 6 until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Local musicians and groups will perform for nearly an hour each at the free-admission, family-oriented farewell to 2022.

