In lieu of a variety of the end-of-the-year downtown Charleston venues offered in years past, a diversely vocal musical welcome to 2023 will be presented to the public under one roof on Saturday, Dec. 31.
The roof is that of St. Marks United Methodist Church, the host site for “Music Before Midnight,” taking place from 6 until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Local musicians and groups will perform for nearly an hour each at the free-admission, family-oriented farewell to 2022.
Those musicians, and their scheduled time slots on Saturday, are:
- St. Marks Steel Drums at 6 p.m.
- the womanSong Chorale at 7 p.m.
- the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus at 8 p.m.
- the Kanawha Kordsmen, Harmony ReChoired and Mixed Nuts, performing barbershop-style music, at 9 p.m.
“Music Before Midnight” was inspired and organized as a successor to the “GoodNight” New Year’s Eve celebration held at churches and other downtown locales every Dec. 31 for 25 years, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Customarily, “GoodNight” featured a variety of soloists, duos, trios and larger ensembles, including some local dance troupes, performing in 45-minute “micro-concerts” around the capital city during the evening. For several years, concert-goers had the opportunity to shuttle to and from the performances of their choice on free KRT trolleys during the “GoodNight” celebration.
St. Marks UMC Musical Director Julie Janisch has helped coordinate this weekend’s “Music Before Midnight” line-up.
“I also direct our steel drums players,” Janisch said last week, “and we really enjoyed playing at ‘GoodNight.’ About a month ago, one of the steel drum players said we should have something like it this year — I call it a mini version of ‘GoodNight.’ I called some groups that might be interested and we ended up with those four groups.”
The seven-member Steel Drums group has been distributing fliers and spreading the word about Music Before Midnight throughout the area. She added that the drummers will be performing some sing-alongs and secular numbers, such as Jimmy Buffett’s classic “Margaritaville” and “Under the Sea” from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” as the “Music Before Midnight” opening act. “Mostly, we do calypso-type Christmas song arrangements, such as ‘Winter Wonderland,’” Janisch said.
“During the ‘Music Before Midnight’ program,” womanSong Director Jeanette Bowlby said, “we will be singing a few songs from our Dec. 10 concert and a few songs that we traditionally sing at ‘GoodNight.’ From our last program, we will sing ‘Vus Vet Zayn’ (a Yiddish song), ‘Riu Riu Chiu’ (a Spanish carol) and ‘The Seal Lullaby’ by Eric Whitacre.”
Bowlby said the 31-member chorale will also perform standards from previous “GoodNight” appearances, including “The Parting Glass,” “Auld Lang Syne,” “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” and “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.”
Bowlby noted that womanSong is celebrating the 25th performance year in Charleston. The chorale has sung at numerous state venues, such as The Greenbrier and Tamarack; at Piccolo Spoleto in Charleston, South Carolina; and in Italy and Croatia.
Following “Music Before Midnight,” womanSong will next perform in concert on May 6, Bowlby said.
Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus spokesman Bill Hairston said his group has been affiliated with the New Year’s Eve community celebrations since they began in Charleston about 25 years ago. They often performed at “GoodNight” events at Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston Baptist Temple and, in recent years, at St. Marks UMC.
“We’re happy St. Marks invited us to continue the tradition there,” Hairston said of this weekend’s return to the downtown church.
As for their “Music Before Midnight” repertoire, he said it depends somewhat on “reading the room” at each performance. “We don’t plan a line-up of songs. We feel the audience and then do the songs. The men don’t know what they’ll be singing until they hear the intro to the songs. That keeps it fresh,” he said.
But he did disclose the chorus will perform a variety of traditional and contemporary gospel numbers during their 8 p.m. “Music Before Midnight” set. “We try to put our own stamp on it. For instance, we might take a Southern Gospel piece and turn it into our own,” he said.
Hairston added that the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus has performed for more than 25 years, with 25 current members who hail from Milton to Beckley. “I used to say we went straight down Route 60, but one guy moved from Fayetteville to Beckley, so I couldn’t say that any more. We represent 17 different congregations within that geography, and I think 80% of us have been with the chorus for 20 years or more.”
“We’ll have some hospitality going on, too. We’ll be serving hot chocolate and cookies,” Janisch said.
St. Marks United Methodist Church is located at 900 Washington St., E., in Charleston, across from the Charleston Main Post Office. Parking is available behind the church.