Following a COVID-19-impacted year that struck it from the 2020 calendar, South Charleston’s Summerfest will return in grand, traditional style next month.
The popular, downtown South Charleston Mound gathering, free to the public to attend, is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 21. The schedule of events is still being finalized and fine-tuned by city officials, but a list of the live entertainment for Summerfest 2021 has been announced. The musicians scheduled to appear and perform include:
• Wednesday, Aug. 18: Beatlemania Magic, a Beatles tribute band.
• Thursday, Aug. 19: The Avalons, with City Heat.
• Friday, Aug. 20: 7 Bridges/The Ultimate Eagles Experience, a Nashville-based Eagles tribute band, with the Jeff Ellis Band.
• Saturday, Aug. 21: Savannah Jack, with Big Planet Soul.
Food vendors have already reserved their spots for Summerfest. Prospective craft vendors can check with the City of South Charleston for remaining space availability.
Carnival attractions will be on site and free sno-cones will be among the other enticements.
“The Ferris Wheel and inflatables for the kids will be back,” said South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Vicki Vaughan last week.
“The City of South Charleston and the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau work hand in hand with this,” Vaughn explained. “I’m part of a commttee that meets every two weeks, and we’re in the process of finalizing everything.”
She said Mayor Frank Mullens Jr. and many others who live and work in South Charleston are ecstatic that the signature summertime event is back on the calendar.
“The mayor is definitely excited that we’re able to have it again, and we feel the entertainment is going to be wonderful. We’re trying to get the word out, to let everybody know it’s on and to come see us,” Vaughan said.
“We’re telling people to tell their out-of-town friends to visit, stay in one of our hotels and enjoy the event during the week,” she added. “It’s a fun, family event, with free, live music and dancing in the streets; we have dance contests for children and adults every night.”
Summerfest will kick off officially at 4 p.m. on Aug. 18 and continue until 9 p.m. Hours will also be 4 to 9 p.m. for the following evenings.
Another signature South Charleston Mound-intensive event is also being planned for September. The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce announced in its July newsletter the South Charleston Mound Arts and Crafts Festival will return this year, slated for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Those interested in participating as artisans or craft or produce vendors can find out more and apply via the City of South Charleston website (URL below) by Sept. 1.
Updates and more details about events and attractions will be posted through the Summerfest dates at the City of South Charleston WV Facebook page and on the City of South Charleston’s website, www.cityofsouthcharleston.com, as well as in upcoming editions of Metro.
St. Albans Founders Day
Following COVID-19-mandated pre-emption last year, other yearly public events are in the development stages.
The 15th annual St. Albans Founders Day is one such event. It will be held on Main Street in St. Albans from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The first Founders Day Weekend took place in October 2006, co-sponsored by the St. Albans Renaissance Group and the St. Albans Historical Society. Sponsored solely now by the St. Albans Founders Day Committee and the St. Albans Historical Society, the yearly event brings food, arts and crafts, entertainment and more to Main Street, as a celebration of the city’s history and to promote downtown businesses.
Historical tours will start at the Li’l Bit Heaven Cupcake shop at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 as well.
This year, the former Herbert’s Music Company front porch, owned by Frank McCormick, will be used for live entertainment.
Vendors wishing to participate in the 2021 St. Albans Founders Day can email Patty Swango at paradeladySA@gmail.com, call 304-549-4100 or go to stalbanshistory.com to download application forms or receive further information.
OktoberWest
OktoberWest will return in 2021 for a 13th year this fall, after a two-year absence. It will take place from 4 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side.
Presented by Encova Insurance, OktoberWest is West Virginia’s largest traditional German Octoberfest and among the largest craft beer festivals in the state. After record-setting crowds in 2018 and 2019, another successful year is expected with more local West Side businesses participating this year.
Participants will be able to sample more than 100 craft brews and several limited Octoberfest and German varieties and listen to three bands at this year’s festival.
Stein holding, keg rolling, best traditional dress, sausage toss and beer belly contests will also return at the 2021 OktoberWest.
All funds raised from OktoberWest will go directly back into Charleston’s Main Streets-West Side’s programs, public art and other community and economic revitalization projects.
More information regarding tickets and performing bands will be announced in the near future.
For additional details, visit cwvmainstreets.org or the Charleston West Side Facebook page.
Charleston Boulevard Rod Run and Doo Wop
Plans are also underway for the Charleston Boulevard Rod Run and Doo Wop to roll back onto Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston this year, following last year’s pandemic precautions and prohibitions.
According to Charleston Boulevard Rod Run and Doo Wop organizers, a plan has been submitted and approved by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for the fall event. For safety purposes, this year’s show will be limited to 500 registered vehicles.
The show is scheduled for Oct. 7 through Oct. 9, along Kanawha Boulevard, preceded by the Wednesday Evening Cruise-in on Oct. 6 at the Cabela’s parking lot at Southridge in South Charleston.
Four Points by Sheraton on Kanawha Boulevard, East, will be the host hotel for the this fall’s Rod Run and Doo Wop. Reservations are available by calling 304-344-4092 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Show entries are by pre-registration only; there will be no onsite registration. The registration fee is $25.
Online registration is available at www.CharlestonWVCarShow.org (forms are posted to download and mail).
Updates will be posted on the website above and the Charleston Boulevard Rod Run and Doo Wop’s Facebook page.
For additional information, contact Jack Jarvis at 304-543-6021 or email charlestonblvdrrdw@gmail.com.
Foam at the Dome
Old Colony Realtors will present the 2021 Foam at the Dome craft beer and music festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Taking place at the intersection of Washington and Elizabeth streets on Charleston’s East End, the event will feature more than 70 breweries offering more than 200 beers, along with artisans, musicians and food vendors. All proceeds go toward urban development projects on the East End and West Side of Charleston.
Foam at the Dome tickets will go on sale at noon on Aug. 4 at foamcwv.com.