National School Choice Week film to be screened in South Charleston

“Miss Virginia,” a movie drama starring award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, will tell the story of school choice on a personal level at an afternoon showing this weekend at the LaBelle Theater in downtown South Charleston.
The screening of “Miss Virginia” will start at noon on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the theater at 311 D St.
Critically acclaimed, “Miss Virginia,” the Moving Picture Institute original feature film starring Aduba, Matthew Modine, Vanessa Williams and Niles Fitch, is inspired by the true story of Virginia Walden Ford.
The film depicts how Ford, a struggling single mother, was losing her teenage son to the streets of a low-income Washington, D.C., neighborhood. Unwilling to see him drop out and deal drugs, she places him in a private school. But when she can’t afford tuition, she launches a movement to change the system that is destroying him and thousands like him.
Ford will be in attendance at the screening on Saturday, and she will answer questions about her experience as a parent advocate for school choice.
“Being a part of this fight for educational excellence was hard — certainly something I had never thought I’d be involved in — but when I looked at my children and my neighbors’ children, I felt compelled to continue. It was scary sometimes, but I believed then and I believe now that it was the right thing to do … for all of our kids,” Ford said.
Affectionately called “Miss Virginia” and “The Education Lady” by neighborhood children, Ford fought to create a scholarship program for her at-risk son and children like him and won.
Ford grew up in the Deep South. In 1966, she and her twin sister joined approximately 100 other black teenagers at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas. There, she was verbally abused nearly every day, and not just by the students.
Ford begged her father to let her return to her all-black school, but he insisted she stay. Despite the racism and daily struggle, Little Rock Central offered a better education, plus, she was paving the way for future students of color.
“Those days definitely firmed my backbone,” Ford said.
When Ford became a parent, she learned that the civil rights battle she had fought wasn’t over. Her son was stuck in a school that didn’t meet his needs and couldn’t even keep him safe. But she didn’t have the resources to put him in a different school. His entire future was on the line. She was convinced — and still is — that if she didn’t get him into a better school, he would wind up in jail, on drugs or dead.
She overcame her fear of public speaking and attended marches, rallies, press conferences and Congressional hearings to advocate for her cause.
She received death threats and feared for her son’s safety, but continued to rally parents, community leaders and politicians on behalf of thousands of underserved, neglected and forgotten children.
In 2004, after years of activism, Ford secured legislation that gave thousands of impoverished, largely minority children access to safe, high-quality schools. Many have since gone on to college and rewarding careers.
Saturday’s event is planned to coincide with the upcoming celebration of National School Choice Week 2020.
“We are excited that Ms. Ford will be on hand to speak about how she became a driving force for school choice in her area,” said Amanda Kieffer, communications associate for Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, which is co-hosting the event with West Virginia Voices for Education Choices. “She is an inspiration for all parents to ensure their children have access to many educational options.”
Admission will be free for Saturday’s showing of “Miss Virginia.” RSVPs are required, however, via eventbrite.com/e/miss-virginia-film-screening-tickets-79234425299.
The Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy is dedicated to researching, developing and communicating effective free-market economic public policies for West Virginia.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week is designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families and communities around the United States.
From Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently planned events will be held in celebration of the week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
For additional information regarding the screening of “Miss Virginia,” contact Amanda Kieffer at amanda@cardinalinstitute.com or 304-541-9551.