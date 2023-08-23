The National Weather Service Charleston will host an open house of its new facilities at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park at 1754 Hendrickson Drive in South Charleston next month.
Admission will be free. Hours for the open house will be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Tours will begin every half-hour, starting in the Science on a Sphere room and continuing into the Weather Forecast Office. A weather balloon will be launched during the event, and a variety of child-friendly attractions, such as the Science on a Sphere, will be available. The Science on a Sphere is a room-sized global display system which projects planetary data onto a 6-foot-diameter sphere for science education purposes. Four projectors illuminate the hollow, carbon-fiber sphere, displaying animated images of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and land masses.
Tickets will not be required for activities taking place in the parking lot during the open house.
Separate tickets will be required, however, for one of the two the Weather Spotters classes to be conducted during the open house. The first class will start at 10 a.m. and the second class is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Participants will also have the opportunity to meet and tour other agencies in the NWS facility. Among the agencies with representatives and displays on site will be the American Red Cross, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the Civil Air Patrol, Metro 911, FEMA, the U.S. Army of Corps Engineers, the West Virginia Division of Forestry, Ohio University, and several others.
The National Weather Service Charleston's offices launched operations at West Virginia Regional Technology Park in late September 2022. Plans to host an open house last year were postponed due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic health concerns at the time.
The NWS' Charleston Forecast Office’s provides information regarding impending severe weather conditions in 34 West Virginia counties, nine Southeastern Ohio counties, two Southwest Virginia counties and four Eastern Kentucky counties, encompassing almost 22,000 square miles.