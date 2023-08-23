Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

nwsex

Tours of the National Weather Service Charleston's new facilities on Sept. 16 at the West Virginia Regional Technical Park in South Charleston. Courtesy photo

The National Weather Service Charleston will host an open house of its new facilities at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park at 1754 Hendrickson Drive in South Charleston next month.

Admission will be free. Hours for the open house will be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Tours will begin every half-hour, starting in the Science on a Sphere room and continuing into the Weather Forecast Office. A weather balloon will be launched during the event, and a variety of child-friendly attractions, such as the Science on a Sphere, will be available. The Science on a Sphere is a room-sized global display system which projects planetary data onto a 6-foot-diameter sphere for science education purposes. Four projectors illuminate the hollow, carbon-fiber sphere, displaying animated images of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and land masses.

Tags

Recommended for you