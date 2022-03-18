Those looking to reconnect with nature and stretch their legs (and minds) will have a trio of prime opportunities to do so in April.
"Take a Walk on the Wild Side" nature hikes have been scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 9, at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans.
The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring and overseeing the eighth annual event, themed "Earth, Wind and Fire" for 2022.
Tailored for families, the free event will include self-guided nature hikes of wildflowers, birds and other park wildlife, along with special programs on topics such as soil and the effects of wind and fire on the environment.
The St. Albans Branch Library will host a "Story Walk" as well. The walk will feature a book that can be read while hiking the Nature Trail.
Other scheduled attractions are the Soil Tunnel Trailer, Earth Worm Discovery, tours of a fire engine and experiments to create simulated tornadoes.
Rain barrel kits will be available to take home for a small fee, and a free tree-pruning workshop will be conducted from 1 until 3 p.m.
Sponsors will provide a variety of door prizes and giveaways for registered participants.
Refreshments and commemorative T-shirts will also be available during the nature walks.
For more information and event updates, follow the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page or website, www.saparkswv.com, or call the department at 304-722-4625.
Additionally, the Kanawha State Forest Foundation has announced on its Facebook page that the 2022 Osbra Eye Memorial Spring Nature Walks are scheduled for 8:30 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Walks will get underway at 9 a.m., preceded by registration starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will offer a variety of guided hikes to learn about wildflowers, edible plants and mushrooms, among other forest flora.
Preceding the nature walks next month will be a more urban option: the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce's eighth annual 5K Wellness Run/Walk.
The Wellness Run/Walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Oakes Field in South Charleston. Its route encompasses a flat course through the city.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Walkers will begin shortly after the 9 a.m. start for runners.
Prizes will be awarded for the first male and female finishers in the following age categories: 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over.
The pre-registration fee is $25 per participant if postmarked by Thursday, March 24. After Thursday, registration fee becomes $30 per runner/walker. The registration fee for ages 13 and younger is $20.
T-shirts will only be guaranteed to those participants who pre-register by March 24.
Online registration is available at aptiming.com/race/1370.
Checks should be made payable to “South Charleston Chamber of Commerce.”
Emailsoccoc@wvdsl.net, call 304-744-0051 or go online to www.SouthCharlestonChamber.org for more information about the Wellness 5K Run/Walk.