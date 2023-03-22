Along with an abundance of Easter egg hunts and related activities on the next calendar page, area residents can enjoy the great outdoors in the thick of springtime with leisurely strolls through nature trails or fast-paced running (or less intense walking) through downtown streets in April, among other fresh-air diversions.
Two of the upcoming events will mark their ninth years in their respective communities.
‘Take a Walk on the Wild Side’ hikes
The ninth annual St. Albans City Park “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” Nature Hike is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at the park.
The St. Albans City Park Nature Trail provides a canvas for nature’s early wildflowers. Many of the state’s gentle trail that stretches nearly a half-mile.
“Water, Water, Everywhere” is the theme of the 2023 event, which will include nature hikes, a stream stomp, water and weather displays, a Story Walk, a trout rearing pond, a West Virginia Owl live program, scavenger hunts, door prizes, food, T-shirts, rain barrels, and the Foam Garage. The Three Rivers Avian Center will present a program called “Hoot and Holler.”
The event will get underway at 9 a.m. at the park, located at 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans.
All activities will be free, although donations will be welcome to fund future “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” hikes.
For more information about the event, contact the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department at 304-722-4625 or go to the City of St. Albans’ website, stalbanswv.com.
Among the other activities on tap for April throughout the Metro area are:
5K Wellness Run/Walk
The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the ninth annual 5K Wellness Run/Walk next month in the city.
The run/walk will line up at Oakes Field in South Charleston.
The run/walk route, a flat course, will be through the downtown area of the City of South Charleston, returning to Oakes Field.
Onsite registration will get underway at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. The run will begin at 9 a.m., with the walk starting shortly afterward.
Prizes will be awarded to the first male and female finishers in the following age categories: 12 and younger, 13 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and older.
The pre-registration fee is $25 if the registration is postmarked by April 11. The registration fee will be $30 after April 11. Registration for ages 12 and under is $20. T-shirts will be guaranteed only for registrations made by April 11.
Online registration can be made at runsignup.com.
For more information, email soccoc@wvdsl.net, call 304-744-0051 or go to www.SouthCharlestonChamber.org.
DuPont Panther Prowl 5K
Another race will mark its first year in April: the DuPont Panther Prowl 5K Run/Walk in Malden, which will begin and conclude by on the DuPont Middle School athletic field, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. The course will be an out/back course which is mostly flat/fast.
Proceeds from the 5K will support DPMS arts program, student incentives and the school’s community garden.
You might want to get a head start on the run/walk this week, to save some money. The run/walk sign-up fee is $25 through Thursday, March 23, and increasing after that. Commemorative T-shirts can be ordered for $15 through Thursday, as well, but their prices will go up after that. To ensure yourself an event T-shirt, register by Thursday, March 23; afterward, they may only be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To sign up for the inaugural Panther Prowl 5K Run/Walk, go to runsignup.com/Race/WV/Charleston/DupontPantherProwl5K for further information and registration links.
Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk
Also on April 1, you can head north on Interstate 77 for the second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk in Ripley. The event was created to honor Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who died on Sept. 11, 2001, after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.
The run/walk will get underway at 8 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse, 100 North Court St. in Ripley. Registration fees are $35 for ages 18 and older, $25 for first responders and members of the military, $20 for runners/walkers ages 13 to 17, and $12 for ages 12 and younger.
Packet pickups will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Charleston Civic Center Little Theater, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department, 337 Main St., Ripley, or on the morning of the race at the Jackson County Courthouse.
To register or find out more, go to runsignup.com/Race/WV/Ripley/TunneltoTowers5KRunWalkRipleyWV.
CARES SpectRUN/Au-some Family Fun Day
On Saturday, April 22, the fifth annual CARES 5K/10K SpectRUN/Au-some Family Fun Day will take place on the Meeks Mountain trails in Hurricane.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Community Autism Resources and Education Systems.
The run will be followed by the Au-Some Family Fun Day and Walk at Hurricane City Park.
Community Autism Resources and Education Systems is a nonprofit agency dedicated to increasing access to evidence-based services while providing education, advocacy and community outreach for children on the autism spectrum and their families who reside in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Cabell, Jackson, and Marion counties.
To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/WV/Hurricane/CARESSpectRUN.
Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail: Nitro
The first leg of the four-part Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail series will be held on Saturday, April 29, at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. The mountain bike race will start at 10 a.m., preceded by a free strider bike race for ages 5 and younger.
Through April 14, the registration fee is $20 for those 18 and older and $10 for riders 17 and younger. On April 15, fees go up to $25 for 18 and up and $15 for 17 and younger. Race day registration will be available, but online registration is advised.
The other bike races in the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail series are slated for June 10 in Point Pleasant, Aug. 5 at Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and Sept. 16 in Mason County.
For registration or more information, go to riverstoridges.com.
Race to End Racism
Saturday, April 29, will also be the date for YWCA Charleston’s seventh annual Race to End Racism, a 5K run/1-mile walk on Kanawha Boulevard, W., on Charleston’s West Side.
Race day registration be held from 7:30 until 8:30 a.m., with the run/walk commencing at 9 a.m.
A first-time Cultural Celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. after the run/walk.
The 5K run entry fee is $25. The 1-mile walk fee is $15. Both fees include a Race to End Racism T-shirt, for a limited time. The rates will increase $5 for each event after April 24. T-shirts will be guaranteed only for walk/run registrations made no later than April 10.
Proceeds from the Race to End Racism run/walk will benefit YWCA Charleston’s Racial Equity and Inclusion Program.
For more Race to End Racism information and registration, go to YWCAcharleston.org.