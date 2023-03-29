Twenty-five years ago, a group of local stitchers came together to share their common love of various forms of hand stitching.
The first meeting of the Majestic Mountains Needle Arts chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America was held on Jan. 15, 1998. The group celebrated the 25th anniversary of their joy of stitching with a reception on March 25 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Albans, the same place where the original January 1998 meeting was held.
Prior to 1998, several local embroidery enthusiasts were members of the Tri-Area Needle Arts chapter of the Embroidery Guild of America. MMNA was founded when individuals living in the Charleston area obtained a charter and formed a local EGA chapter.
Five current MMNA members were involved in forming the Charleston chapter: Abbie Burch, Kyle Fisher, Vera Grimsley, Sherry Higginbotham, and Annette Quinn. Three additional charter members returned for the reception: Cindy Wilson, the first MMNA president; Delphine Wolfe; and Martha Confer Cox.
The reception featured displays of needlework from current and former members. In addition, an historical display featured information on the formation of the chapter and activities conducted during the first year. All 41 charter members and all 34 current members were recognized by postings on ornament trees.
Throughout the years, members have continued to inspire passion for the needle arts through education and the celebration of its heritage to our members and the public. In addition to regular monthly meetings, members attend spring and fall weekend stitching retreats at Cedar Lakes Resort; participate in assorted local, regional and national seminars; and simply enjoy fellowship with other stitchers at weekly informal stitch-ins.
MMNA members also contribute to community nonprofit organizations by stitching personalized medallions for Make-A-Wish bears, stitching samplers for Habitat For Humanity dedications and fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Anyone interested in finding out more about the Majestic Mountains Needle Arts guild is invited to attend the next meeting on April 20 at 6:15 pm at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston. You can also visit our Facebook page or contact us by email at MMNAega.info@gmail.com to learn more about MMNA.
(Linda Nielsen is the president of Majestic Mountains Needle Arts.)