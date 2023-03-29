Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Twenty-five years ago, a group of local stitchers came together to share their common love of various forms of hand stitching.

The first meeting of the Majestic Mountains Needle Arts chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America was held on Jan. 15, 1998. The group celebrated the 25th anniversary of their joy of stitching with a reception on March 25 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Albans, the same place where the original January 1998 meeting was held.

