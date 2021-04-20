The cities of South Charleston and Charleston are requesting volunteers for a set of civic spring cleanup events beginning this weekend.
South Charleston’s first of two cleanups is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, in the Spring Hill area from Jefferson Road west, including the Ruthlawn area, Coventry Woods and The Ridges.
The second cleanup, slated for Saturday, May 1, will include South Charleston properties from Jefferson Road east.
For further information, call 304-720-5985 or visit the City of South Charleston Facebook page or its website, www.cityofsouthcharleston.com.
Additionally, a weekly series of “Team Up to Clean Up” spring cleaning events throughout Charleston neighborhoods is scheduled to get underway on Saturday, April 24, on the West Side section of the city.
In partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program, City of Charleston officials will oversee and participate in cleanups taking place from 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays through May 22. Local businesses, organizations and city representatives will join members of the community to clean and beautify neighborhoods throughout Charleston during each morning event.
For the inaugural cleanup on Saturday, volunteers can meet at either Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School, 100 Florida St., Charleston, or the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, at 8 a.m. Assigned cleanup areas, gloves, bags and other supplies will be provided at this and future spring cleanups, which will include:
• Saturday, May 1: Kanawha City
Meet at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., Charleston
• Saturday, May 8: Bigley Avenue/Westmoreland Road
Meet at the Bigley Piggly Wiggly supermarket, 10 Spring St., Charleston.
• Saturday, May 15: South Hills
Meet at George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston.
• Saturday, May 22: East End
Meet at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, 1 Clay Square, Charleston.
Members of the public are encouraged to register to participate in the cleanup at charlestonwv.gov/cleanup or by calling 304-348-8174. Registration form links for each Saturday cleanup event are available on the charlestonwv.gov website.
UKV Litter Sweep
Additionally, the City of Montgomery and the City of Smithers announced via social media that the cities will host a one-day spring litter sweep this weekend.
Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Montgomery Marina on U.S. 60 to pick up cleaning supplies. The areas to be cleaned will extend from the marina to the end of Smithers’ city limits (Boomer).
To volunteer for Saturday’s Upper Kanawha Valley litter sweep or receive more information, email smitchell@montgomerywv.gov.