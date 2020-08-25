New Hope Christian School in St. Albans is a new learning opportunity source in the 2020-2021 academic year, for parents seeking an education for their children that adheres to a Biblical world view in its teachings.
Classes, for pre-K through 12th grade students, are scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The school is located on the grounds of Highlawn Baptist Church at 2304 Jefferson Ave. in St. Albans.
New Hope Christian School President/Principal Chris Davis of Belle is a graduate of a Christian school and son of a graduate of a Christian school. The University of Charleston graduate was also a longtime teacher and last year’s principal at the South Charleston Christian Academy, which closed its doors permanently at the end of the 2020 spring semester.
“With COVID-19 and some financial issues, they decided to close the school down,” Davis said. “Some staff members and I, along with several others in the community, felt there still needed to be a Christian school in the Charleston metro area, so we started working on starting a new Christian school.”
Highlawn Baptist Church Pastor the Rev. Jason Robbins attended the first meeting to discuss the venture, Davis said. “He was very interested in continuing Christian education in this area. We’ve worked with the church over the last four or five months. We’re not a ministry of Highlawn Baptist, however — we’re renting the space in their facilities.”
To augment its students’ academic and safety needs, NHCS provides small class sizes, traditionally smaller than those of public schools. A key benefit is that smaller classes permit much more one-to-one education and mentoring.
NHCS also supplies an Early Start curriculum for its pre-Kindergarten students. They receive a head start on learning letter and number recognition, phonics and reading skills.
The declared mission of New Hope Christian School is to create a Christ-centered, nurturing environment where students will be taught a Biblical world view while also maintaining academic excellence and promoting character development, ultimately preparing and empowering students for life-long service, the church’s website states. The full mission and vision statement and 10-point statement of faith is posted on the school’s website (URL below).
At press time, NHCS has listed its COVID-19 health and safety guidelines as follows:
Temperature checks
NHCS staff members will use a non-contact thermometer to check each student’s temperature before he or she enters the school daily. If a student has a fever at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, he or she will be sent home. The student will not be allowed to attend school until the fever subsides without the use of fever-reducing medications.
If a student develops a fever during school hours, he or she will be separated from classmates in a designated area. A parent/guardian will be called to pick up the student.
Visitors to the school will also be screened for symptoms and have their temperatures taken before being allowed onto the school premises.
Quarantines
If a student or his or her family travels to an area which is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak or comes in contact with an individual who has tested positive or shows symptoms of COVID-19, he or she is required to quarantine at home for 14 days after exposure/potential exposure.
If a NHCS student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 and it is believed that the school has been contaminated, the school reserves the right to close down for a time period necessary to clean and disinfect the facility and ensure that the virus does not spread among other students.
Social Distancing and Face Coverings
NHCS staff members will attempt to enforce social distancing guidelines as recommended by the West Virginia Department of Education.
NHCS administrators are hoping that the school’s smaller class sizes, desk and table spacing and staggered luncheon and physical activity times will maintain mandated social distancing guidelines and reduce COVID-19 risks. As long as social distancing can be maintained, the school is not making face mask wearing mandatory. However, parents are welcome to have their students wear face coverings if they choose.
Hand-Washing/Sanitizing Stations
NHCS will provide hand sanitizing stations as well as cleaning supplies in each classroom and communal space so that staff and students have ready access to them.
In-Person Instruction vs. “Virtual Learning”
Per Gov. Jim Justice’s school reopening plan, NHCS will be following the proposed “green, yellow, orange, and red light” system in place for Kanawha County Schools. The current plan is to offer five-day-per-week, in-person instruction until such time that schools are closed county-wide due to health concerns.
If county-wide closure should occur, the plan is to switch to virtual instruction, and should the closure be long term, the plan is for the tuition rate for students to decrease to a level that provides a salary for the teachers who are still conducting video lessons, tutoring or offering support services.
Daily Custodial Services
Staff will clean and disinfect all areas (classrooms, offices, common rooms), focusing specifically on frequently touched surfaces.
Staff will also follow up after students visit restrooms or other social areas and spot clean as necessary, focusing specifically on frequently touched surfaces.
To acquire tuition information and enrollment forms, along with further information regarding New Hope Christian School, call 304-545-2199, email info@nhcwv.org or go to the website, www.nhcswv.org.