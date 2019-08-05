New, local business provides moving, transitioning services

For those facing a significant lifestyle and relocation change for themselves, their parents, grandparents or others, a recently opened small business, Caring Transitions of Kanawha Valley, is able to alleviate the stress and multilayered decisions and logistics required through each step of the process.
Headquartered in Charleston and serving Kanawha, Putnam and surrounding counties, Caring Transitions of Kanawha Valley professionals assist in the decluttering/downsizing, packing, moving, resettling, in-home estate sales, online auctions, estate clearing and preparation of homes for market. The national franchise began in 2006 and has expanded to more than 200 locations around the United States.
After working in a state government position for more than a decade, Melody Bailey launched Caring Transitions of Kanawha Valley on July 1, intending to transform a personal passion into a full-time profession.
"I've wanted to do it for a number of years, but the time was never right," Bailey said, "but the circumstances recently allowed it for me.
"Most people don't like to move, but I love it," she said. "With our aging population, I feel I'm able to provide a service for people truly need. I really do enjoy doing it.
"I love going through a house, looking at everything inside, creating a plan, packing and resettling. Anytime a friend or family member is looking to move, they call me.
"When I came across Caring Transitions while researching business opportunities, I realized this business would be a perfect combination of my passion for planning, relocating and estate clearing with a service I think this community desperately needs. I'm excited to work with people in this community and to help families with less stressful transitions. ... It's not a fun transition. It's hard to make decisions. I can look at the emotional things people are going through and sympathize but not be emotionally involved.
"Caring Traditions is unique," she said, "because we are a full-service solution, and because we are focused on compassionate, caring service. We understand that transitions are tough, and we want to help you get to the next chapter in your life with as little stress as possible. This is a family-oriented region, and when someone needs help, it's assumed the family will pitch in to get things done. But we all know that sometimes having your family step in might not be the best or most efficient option and it's easy for a weekend project to turn into a year-long one."
Caring Transitions of Kanawha Valley is bonded and insured and its employees have undergone background checks, she said.
"We're the very first Caring Transitions franchise in West Virginia. As we grow, I hope to work outside of this [current] territory as much as I can," Bailey said.
A Bancroft native who graduated from Poca High School, Bailey attended Concord University and resided in Nitro for several years before moving to Kanawha City about three years ago.
For a free, in-home consultation or further information about the range of services available, contact Melody Bailey at MJBailey@CaringTransitions.com, call 304-513-3013 or visit www.CaringTransitionsofKanawhaValley.com