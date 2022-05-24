The Simply Sweet Coffee & Donut Shop hosted an introductory soft opening during the last week of April, held its official grand opening on May 2, and is now open six days a week in downtown Marmet.
Freshly baked doughnuts, of course, are a specialty of the Simply Sweet house. The doughnut flavor selection includes, alphabetically and appetizingly: Bavarian, birthday cake, blueberry (filled), blueberry cake, chocolate, chocolate chip, chocolate iced, double chocolate, double chocolate angel, Dutch apple, Dutch crumb, French, German chocolate, glazed, Graham cracker, home-cut, honeydew, lemon, maple iced, Marmet Delight, Marmet Maple, orange juice, peanut, peanut butter, peanut butter iced, raspberry, strawberry cake, strawberry shortcake, Swiss chocolate, toasted coconut, vanilla angel, vanilla iced, and vanilla iced chocolate.
Simply Sweet owner/proprietor Emilie Lloyd said the Marmet Delight numbers among the customer favorites so far. “The Marmet Delight has a white cream filling and chocolate topping,” she explained. “We also just included a Chesapeake doughnut — for the people in Chesapeake. We named it the Chesapeake Choo Choo, because it’s related to the railroad.” (The Chesapeake Choo Choo is filled with white and chocolate cream and topped with white icing and crushed Oreos.)
Along with offering that tantalizing variety of doughnuts, Simply Sweet’s sweet-tooth-tempting selection includes milkshakes; sundaes; Tornados (Oreo, M&M, Butterfinger, and Heath varieties); hot and iced espresso; tea; coffee; doughnut holes; blueberry and plain bagels; cookies; muffins; waffle and standard ice cream cones; apple fritters; bear claws; eclairs; cinnamon rolls; cream horns; and more.
Every menu item has already developed its customer following, Lloyd said. As well as the Marmet Delight, the glazed doughnut is a popular choice and the pastry hot dogs sell in volume. “People love the hot dogs,” she said. “The apple fritters and the cinnamon rolls — they love everything, so everything does not stay on my shelf. The espressos, the hot coffees, the iced coffees — they love those. And the ice cream, on top of that.”
Assisting Lloyd in the preparation of the Simply Sweet delicacies are a baker who has been in business for more than 40 years and a finisher with more than a decade of experience. “I also bake, myself. I threw myself in there to learn the baking business as well; that’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Lloyd said.
She also wanted to own and operate her own business, after working for more than 30 years in the fire and security industries. “I worked for a couple of companies in Charleston, but I decided to quit my full-time job. This is my full-time baby now.”
She grew up in the Cabin Creek area and attended East Bank High School, as did her husband, David, a Chesapeake native. “We wanted our own business, so we ventured out to see what we could do — also for our community, as well, to contribute to our community,” she said last week amid a steady flow of morning customers. “We decided a coffee and doughnut shop would be really good for this area, so we dove in.”
With the help of Emilie’s father, Ken Gray, the Lloyds purchased the property and equipment, and undertook a near-year of renovations, using David’s designs, at the former Marmet KFC restaurant site, she said. “We still have a few tweaks we’re doing. We still have to put our sign up out front, but we’ve really put a lot of work and effort into it to make it look nice. We wanted a hometown feel and make people feel comfortable when they come in and to sit down and enjoy a time to relax.”
For those shorter on that sort of quality time, Simply Sweet provides a convenient drive-thru lane outside as well.
Regardless of whether they come inside and sit or circle through the drive-thru and skedaddle, the customers have been delightfully responsive to the new business, Lloyd said. “We’re going into our fourth week, and we’ve sold out every night. I was sold out yesterday by at least three o’clock. ... We’ve had a great outcome of people from different locations — Boone County, Cross Lanes. The word has gotten out there so much that even on my Facebook page, I’ve had over 23,000 notations,” she said.
The shop is also accepting orders for special occasions, Lloyd mentioned. “We have a variety of doughnuts that people have called in for a certain amount of them. I’ve got a big wedding I’m doing for Saturday. They wanted a variety of all of our fancies.”
Simply Sweet is open daily from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 8617 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. The shop is closed on Sundays.
To delve into further details and to view the entire menu, call Simply Sweet at 304-220-2015 or visit the Simply Sweet Coffee & Donut Shop page on Facebook.