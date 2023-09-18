Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Appropriately -- and forebodingly -- enough, the 2023 Haunted Trail at St. Albans City Park will begin its fright-filled two weekends of fun and pre-Halloween pulse palpitations and jump scares on Friday, Oct. 13.

Sponsored principally by the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, this fall's Haunted Trail will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. that notorious night, as well as on those same horror-inducing hours on Oct. 14, 20, and 21. A special trail event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 as well.

