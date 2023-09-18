Appropriately -- and forebodingly -- enough, the 2023 Haunted Trail at St. Albans City Park will begin its fright-filled two weekends of fun and pre-Halloween pulse palpitations and jump scares on Friday, Oct. 13.
Sponsored principally by the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, this fall's Haunted Trail will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. that notorious night, as well as on those same horror-inducing hours on Oct. 14, 20, and 21. A special trail event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 as well.
Haunted Trail admission will be $5 per person on Oct. 13, 14, 20 and 21 and $2 on Oct. 19. Parking will be free in the City Park ball field, with free hayrides from there to the trail's staging area.
Special additions and features of this year's Haunted Trail include:
• Friday, Oct. 13: The local Ghostbusters crew will be on site with its iconic “Ecto1” Ghostmobile on display. The horror classic film "Friday the 13th" will be screened for those waiting in line to undertake the trail.
• Saturday, Oct. 14: Another classic horror motion picture, "Nightmare on Elm Street,” will be shown for those waiting in line to enter the trail.
• Thursday, Oct. 19: Accessible Trail Night will be offered from 7 until 9 p.m., offering trail access to physically challenged visitors. The entry fee is only $2 this evening.
• Friday, Oct. 20: The Haunted Trail festivities will include a Halloween costume contest, with cash prizes to be given out for the best costumes.
• Saturday, Oct. 21: The Haunted Trail will have a fiery finish with Casey the Fire Felon’s fire-breathing tricks and stunts. Trailblazers can also enjoy a myriad of spooky surprises from The Moonlit Mysteries: Spooky Stories series, which includes vendors and more.
The St. Albans On Purpose Project will have a photo booth on site for free photo ops. Concessions and other refreshments will be available for purchase each evening as well.
Anyone who is interested in helping sponsor the Haunted Trail, pitching in as a volunteer or taking part as a concessions vendor can get further details by contacting St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Program Coordinator Scott Tweedy at 304-722-4625.
St. Albans City Park is located at 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans.
Also, the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will be part of the family-friendly 2023 St. Albans Trunk or Treat, slated for 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the parking lot of Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.
More information about the Trunk or Treat, including applying as a treat vendor, is available by contacting Tweedy at the telephone number above or by going to www.saparkswv.com.