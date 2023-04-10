The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and other organizers have announced further details about the ninth annual “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” nature hike event that will take place on the St. Albans City Park Nature Trail from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
“Water, Water, Everywhere” is the theme of this year’s event at the park, which opens officially for the season on April 15.
Registration for the nature hike event will get underway at 9 a.m. at the trailhead. Geared for families, the event is free, although donations will be appreciated to support future hikes.
Hikes will be mostly self-guided to preserve hiker safety. Naturalists from the Kanawha Valley chapter of the West Virginia Master Naturalists, West Virginia Native Plant Society and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will be available to share information with hikers.
Other scheduled programs during the event include National Weather Service hydrologists, hands-on programs with insects in streams, and programs addressing the effects of water on the environment, the benefits of backyard gardens, make-and-take rain barrels, and the effects of flooding on the landscape.
The St. Albans branch of the Kanawha County Library will host and sponsor a Story Walk along the trail, a way for children and their families to read a book together while walking along the trail. Children are also invited to have some good, “clean” fun in the Foam Garage.
The Three Rivers Avian Center will present its newest program, “Hoot and Holler: West Virginia Owls.” Participants will learn about and get an up-close look at the different species of owls that live in West Virginia. Hikers are also invited to dissect an owl pellet along the trail.
The St. Albans MS4-Stormwater Program will provide rain barrel kits that include barrel and downspout fixtures. The cost of each kit/barrel is $30. Anyone interested can take a rain barrel home.
Hikers will also have the opportunity to take part in a nature scavenger hunt, seeking special prize medallions hidden along the trail. Door prizes provided by the event sponsors include camping, cabin rental, kayak rentals, golf, Blenko glass items, and more.
Commemorative T-shirts will be available.
Anyone interested can help plant several seedlings provided by Liz Moss, Urban Forestry Extension Agent with the West Virginia State University Extension Service’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Division.
Attendees can also find out more about the importance of trees to landscapes. Presenters will include staff and volunteers from the West Virginia Division of Forestry, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, West Virginia State University Extension Service Agriculture and Natural Resources Division, National Weather Service, St. Albans MUC-Stormwater/Water/Wastewater (MS4) Program, St. Albans Fire Department, St. Albans branch of the Kanawha County Library, and the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department. Leaders include volunteers from the Kanawha Valley chapter of West Virginia Master Naturalists, West Virginia Native Plant Society, West Virginia Birders, and West Virginia State Parks.
The timetable of events is as follows:
- 9 to 11:30 a.m.:
Registration
- 9 a.m. to noon:
Rain barrel kits can be purchased from the St. Albans Stormwater program coordinator.
Scavenger hunt
Stream Stomp with Garrett
Hands-on displays
Door prizes
Hikes
Snacks/food
Story Walk with the St. Albans Branch of the Kanawha County Library
- 11:30 a.m. to noon:
“Hoot and Holler-West Virginia Owls” by the Three Rivers Avian Center
- Noon to 2 p.m.:
Tree planting with Liz Moss of the West Virginia State University Extension Service.
Gifts provided by sponsors and supporters of the event will be given away to registered participants. Each hiker will also receive a gift just for participating.
Wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking; the event will take place rain or shine.
For additional information, go to the St. Albans WV City Park “Take A Walk On The Wild Side” Nature Hike page on Facebook or contact the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department at 304-722-4625 or www.saparkswv.com.