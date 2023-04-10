Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and other organizers have announced further details about the ninth annual “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” nature hike event that will take place on the St. Albans City Park Nature Trail from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

“Water, Water, Everywhere” is the theme of this year’s event at the park, which opens officially for the season on April 15.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you