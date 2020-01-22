Nitro adds first female officer to police force

During the Nitro City Council meeting on Jan. 21, Mayor David Casebolt and Police Chief Bobby Eggleton swore in a pair of new police officers, Michael Fortier and Chelsea Swain.
Fortier has served previously with the Charleston Police Department, and Swain is the city's first female police officer.
"I've been interested in law enforcement for a long time and, after studying and living in Germany for 11 years, I came back home and decided that Nitro was a good city to start out in," Swain said.
"The guys are very welcoming and encouraging," the Sissonville resident said.
Both discussed issues they hope to address as members of the Nitro police force.
"Our duty is to protect and serve the community," Fortier said. "But it's not just to arrest people. It's not to just to prevent crimes; it's to be there for the people. That's what the job is."
Swain said she is looking forward to working with the youth of the Nitro community in her new role as an officer.
"I've worked with youth all of my life," she said. "I was a nanny and a preschool teacher. I'm very good with children. They trust me."
Swain also worked as an au pair while undertaking academic studies in Germany.
She will attend the State Police Academy in April.
"We're very excited to have the first female officer, but that wasn't a decision that was made just because she's a female," Eggleton said. "That decision was made because she earned her way there. We hired the number one and number two people on the hiring list. That means they have proven themselves to be here. ... We're a small family here, and we grew from 18 to 20 here today. We're very encouraged to have our first female officer here, and I think Chelsea will do just fine."
Eggleton said the additions of Fortier and Swain should enhance the police department's ties and relationships within the community.
"Community involvement is very important when it comes to police work, more now than it probably has ever been," he said. "There was an old school of community-oriented police, but that was probably what we should have been doing the whole time.
"We expect people to get involved," Eggleton said. "We want our officers to get involved with the youth and with the elderly, just to be there. We are a service-oriented police department. Protect and serve is what we do, but sometimes we forget about the service part of it. When somebody needs a jump when their car battery is dead, we should be there, willing and able to help them.
"We're always going to do the police stuff," said Eggleton. "We're always going the TV-cop stuff, but can we always be at our grade schools to talk to our children, to create a sense of trust between this uniform and the young people? ... We have to create that trust between law enforcement and the general public."