Nitro's newly opened pickleball courts at the city's Athletic Complex on Park Avenue will be the outdoor arena for the facility's first-time "Serving for Safety" Pickleball Tournament Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23.

The Metro 911 of Kanawha Valley Employee Association is sponsoring the inaugural tourney for the popular paddle sport, which Metro 911 Executive Director Johnny Rutherford said is already drumming up abundant local and multistate interest and excitement.

