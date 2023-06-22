Nitro's newly opened pickleball courts at the city's Athletic Complex on Park Avenue will be the outdoor arena for the facility's first-time "Serving for Safety" Pickleball Tournament Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23.
The Metro 911 of Kanawha Valley Employee Association is sponsoring the inaugural tourney for the popular paddle sport, which Metro 911 Executive Director Johnny Rutherford said is already drumming up abundant local and multistate interest and excitement.
"We've got people signed up already from Missouri, Florida, Pennsylvania, all over -- it's turning into quite an event," he said. "We'll have different classifications, from beginners to very experienced players. If you've only been playing pickleball for three weeks, you can win a medal, or you can be the best pickleball player in the state."
Tournament proceeds will be directed to the Metro 911 Employees Association to acknowledge and reward exemplary members, Rutherford said. "We're the guys you call when, say, someone falls ill to a heart attack and are dispatched to help before the EMTs get to the scene," he explained. "We use the money for someone who does a great job, delivering a baby or saving a life; that happens quite often around here. We get them gift cards or buy them dinner to congratulate them on doing a good job."
Rutherford added that the first evening of the tournament will be a community night, offering free food, music, vendors, and other attractions, including free swimming at the complex's pool, courtesy of the City of Nitro, as well as food from Chick-fil-A and Dem 2 Brothers And A Grill BBQ available for purchase, adoptable animals from the Putnam County Humane Society (the Metro 911 Employee Association will cover the adoption fees), a pickle-eating contest offering a $100 top prize, the Charleston Fire Department Fire Safety House, and a variety of emergency vehicles for inspection from several area first responders.
Friday, July 7, is the registration deadline for the tournament. Pickleball players can register at pickleballbrackets.com; scroll to the July listings to find the event information.
The registration fee is $40 for participation in up to four events and includes a tournament T-shirt. All registered players will also receive a swag bag with coupons for a Chick-fil-A sandwich and a Hardee's breakfast, free LMNT Electrolyte Mix packets, snacks, and other items. They can also register for prizes such as Joola Ben Johns and Selkirk Vanguard Power Air paddles, and 17-inch Blackstone grills.
Medals will be awarded to first, second and third place winners, and the Open Division Cash Payout will pay first ($500), second ($300) and third ($200) place prizes for all three divisions. The Nitro Athletic Complex is offering a total purse prize of $3,000, to be awarded to the top three finishers in the men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles' open divisions.
The Nitro Athletic Complex is located at 1650 Park Ave. in Nitro. It houses 17 outdoor pickleball courts, nine of them dedicated and eight of them dual purpose, making it the largest pickleball facility in West Virginia.