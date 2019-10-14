Nitro church group to host first responders appreciation luncheon

It’s been said, usually with a cynical tone, that there’s no such thing as a free lunch.
A group of Nitro women begs to differ with that statement.
The West Virginia Home Mission Church’s Ladies LIFT group will demonstrate their gratitude for the City of Nitro’s first responders by serving the latter a fully free luncheon on Friday.
The appreciation luncheon, for all of the City of Nitro’s first responders, will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in the West Virginia Home Mission’s Activity Building at 1109 Benamati Ave. in Nitro.
Gertrude Legg, who is one of the organizers of Friday’s feast, said the women in the Ladies in Fellowship Together (or LIFT, more familiarly) organization will prepare hot dogs and barbecues for Nitro’s police force, firefighters, and public employees of the city who are able to stop by.
“We decided to do this once a month for the Nitro first responders,” Legg said last week. “A lot of groups are feeding the homeless and hungry, and we wanted to do something for the people who take care of the City of Nitro.”
Legg said Friday’s free luncheon will be the fifth the LIFT women have hosted for the first responders. She said the luncheons average about 20 diners in attendance.
“We didn’t have any [lunches] during the summer months,” Legg said, “but we wanted to try it again, to do something to help them out.”
She said the LIFT group began nearly 20 years ago at West Virginia Home Mission Church.
“We do different things to try to take care of the church and the people in the community,” she said.
Their efforts include preparing sympathy baskets for church members who have lost a loved one, maintaining a shoebox ministry in association with Franklin Graham Ministries, preparing Angel Trees during the Christmas holiday and supporting military veterans, among many other endeavors.
“What we try to do is reach out to people in the community in need and in our church,” she said.
“We’re just trying to do God’s work,” Legg said.
For further information about Friday’s luncheon, call Gertrude Legg at 304-727-3056.