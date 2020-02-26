Nitro church to present Faith Centered Wrestling matches

Faith Centered Wrestling and Rock Branch Independent Church will present “Showcase of the Stars” wrestling matches on Friday, March 6 in Nitro.
Bringing “Family Entertainment with a Message of Hope,” Faith Centered Wrestling will present professional wrestling legends “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton of the Midnight Express, “Mr. No. 1” George South and “Boogie Woogie Man” Jimmy Valiant, as well as other national and worldwide stars of professional wrestling.
There will be five matches in all. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bell time is 7 p.m.
Concessions will be available.
FCW and RBIC are joining with the Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Pantry of Poca to provide free admission. Admission will be at no charge with a donation of two food items for the food pantry.
Contributing partners include: Gino’s of South Charleston and Sleep Inn & Suites of Cross Lanes.
The matches will take place in the Activities Building of Rock Branch Independent Church at 417 Woodland Drive in Nitro, just up the hill on Cross Lanes Drive from the church.