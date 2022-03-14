A recent assessment by several construction professionals of the Nitro City Pool has determined that the structure has reached the end of its functional life.
In addition, the City has spent several hundred thousands of dollars in concrete, filtration system and other pool repairs in the past few years. In fact, the cost estimate for opening the pool for this season was estimated at close to one-half million dollars.
For these reasons, City Council has voted to obtain design and construction costs for new recreational improvements for the current pool grounds and City Park areas.
Upgrades to the existing pool grounds would include a new welcome center, a pool with slides, a splash pad, tanning decks, cabanas, covered tennis/pickleball courts, and picnic shelters.
City Park would gain an additional ball field, upgrades to lighting, concrete walking trails, and possibly a new skateboard park. The skateboard park would be dependent upon insurance requirements.
To fund this project, City administrators are applying for grants and have taken the initial steps to float a general revenue bond. The City’s fantastic financial position has allowed us the opportunity to move forward and meet our long-term goals to provide more significant recreational possibilities for the citizens of Nitro.
With City Council’s final approval and a successful bond float, construction would begin in July or August of this year.
A current, but not conclusive, conceptual plan can be seen at CityofNitro.org.
David Casebolt is the mayor of Nitro. The above article appeared in the March 2022 City of Nitro newsletter.