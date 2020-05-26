Nitro government buildings slated to reopen Monday

City of Nitro officials have announced most of the city’s government facilities will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1.
Nitro’s city hall, police station, municipal court, public works, public library and fire station are included in the reopenings.
Citizens will continue to be encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing while visiting the city’s facilities and while in public.
“We have initiated several safety measures at each facility that will help protect citizens and employees,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “The citizens of Nitro and our employees have done a fantastic job during this pandemic and the vigilance needs to continue.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nitro City Council meetings in June will continue to be conducted virtually. The two scheduled meetings on June 2 and June 16 will be broadcast through Facebook Live on Casebolt’s Facebook page, beginning at 7 p.m. for each meeting.
The pandemic has also caused the cancellation of various events, including the Renaissance Festival, Ridenour Regatta and Family Movie Nights held in Living Memorial Park. The Nitro City Pool will also not be opening for the summer season.
The Nitro Fishing Tournament on Friday, July 23, at Ridenour Lake is still scheduled to occur, and plans for possible Drive-In Movie Nights are being worked out.
For more information on Nitro’s reopenings and a calendar of events, go to www.cityofnitro.org.