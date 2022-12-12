An ornament created and crafted by Nitro High School student Gracie Skeens was one of three selected as a top entry in first lady Cathy Justice’s 2022 Student Holiday Ornament Contest.
Skeens’ ornament entry, showcasing Gov. Jim Justice and his bulldog, Babydog, was one of the three creations chosen (due to a three-way tie) in the ninth-through-12th-grade age/grade category. The other two winning entries in the category were submitted by the Cabell Midland High School Theater and Engineering Class and Huntington High sophomore Serenity McNeeley.
The student ornament winners were announced during the annual Joyful Night Celebration at the Capitol Complex earlier this month. This year, the theme was “Nutcrackers,” with the winners displayed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston, along with the other ornaments that were submitted for consideration.
More than 280 ornaments were submitted to the contest this year, the most entries the competition has ever received.
“I am thrilled by the number of students who participated in our Student Ornament Competition this year,” Justice said in a release. “The governor and I love seeing the ornaments that are sent in each year. I think everyone got excited about the ‘Nutcracker’ theme, and the response was really great.”
In the other three age categories, ornament contest winners were: PK-Second Grade, Misty Belcher’s first grade class, Mercer Christian Academy; Third-Fifth Grade, Jill Maynard’s fourth-fifth grade split class, Genoa Elementary School; and Crystal Huffman-Warner’s Special Education class, Pendleton County Middle/High School.
Each winning class will be awarded a $100 gift card to purchase art supplies.
Danielle Hunt is Skeens’ Art II teacher at Nitro High School.
Winners of the first lady’s 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest were also named at the Joyful Night Celbrations. Their bows can be seen on a special Christmas tree in the Great Hall of the Culture Center.
Best Bow Christmas Contest winners are Alica J. Williams, Beckley, first place; Lydia Scibek, Milton, second place; and Lee McQueen, Bridgeport, third place. Each winner received a gift card.