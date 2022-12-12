Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Featuring Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog, an ornament by Nitro High School student Gracie Skeens was one of three top winners in the ninth-through-12th grade category.

An ornament created and crafted by Nitro High School student Gracie Skeens was one of three selected as a top entry in first lady Cathy Justice’s 2022 Student Holiday Ornament Contest.

Skeens’ ornament entry, showcasing Gov. Jim Justice and his bulldog, Babydog, was one of the three creations chosen (due to a three-way tie) in the ninth-through-12th-grade age/grade category. The other two winning entries in the category were submitted by the Cabell Midland High School Theater and Engineering Class and Huntington High sophomore Serenity McNeeley.

