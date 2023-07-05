Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Nitro History Wars Museum is showcasing a special section of its premises in July which focuses on the City of Nitro and its formation with the development of ammunition plants to supply the American effort in World War I.

A display case at the museum's entryway this month reveals a wide variety of samples and history of the ammunition made at the factories built in Nitro starting in 1918. "The name of the ammunition that was used to supply the war was called Nitrocellulose, and it came from cotton," museum volunteer Amy O'Neill posted on the Nitro History Wars Museum Facebook page earlier this month. "Dr. Arthur A. Swanson shortened the name to Nitro and that's what he named our city."

