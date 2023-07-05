The Nitro History Wars Museum is showcasing a special section of its premises in July which focuses on the City of Nitro and its formation with the development of ammunition plants to supply the American effort in World War I.
A display case at the museum's entryway this month reveals a wide variety of samples and history of the ammunition made at the factories built in Nitro starting in 1918. "The name of the ammunition that was used to supply the war was called Nitrocellulose, and it came from cotton," museum volunteer Amy O'Neill posted on the Nitro History Wars Museum Facebook page earlier this month. "Dr. Arthur A. Swanson shortened the name to Nitro and that's what he named our city."
Nitro History Wars Museum Curator Carmen Kostelansky said that factoid was a major factor in the display's inspiration, in fact. "We all thought the city was named after nitroglycerin; I was raised in Nitro and had always heard that, but that wasn't the case," she said. "They never made nitroglycerin in Nitro. So many people come into the museum and ask that question, and we're quick to tell them, 'No, no, no, it's not nitroglycerin.'"
Kostelansky said the featured display also shows diagrams of the various stages of processing cotton into Nitrocellulose, employee instruction books and plant badges, and other items.
"Shortly after the United States entered World War I, the country faced a critical shortage in gunpowder production and could not produce enough powder to supply its troops in combat," Caryn Gresham wrote in a 2018 Charleston Gazette-Mail article about the city's colossal rise as a boom town in wartime. "Congress went into an emergency session, and, on Oct. 6, 1917, passed the Deficiency Appropriations Act."
The Act authorized the construction of three explosives plants, each capable of producing 500,000 pounds of gunpowder daily, which got underway three months after its Congressional approval, with ground broken on Dec. 27, 1917. in what was to become the City of Nitro. A munitions plant, Explosives Plant C, was completed in the town in under a year. With the influx of workers and their families, the town's population boomed from approximately 1,000 residents to roughly 100,000 in a year's time.
“The town’s name was selected by the Ordnance Department,” Nitro Mayor David Casebolt disclosed in the article. also verifying the city's namesake. “It was derived from the chemical term Nitrocellulose, which identified the type of gunpowder that was to be produced.”
Fast forward to the 1980s, when the museum began to coalesce as a World War I-oriented facility. Casebolt said the museum was started unofficially by the Moody family. "They had a collection of materials from World War I and all the wars through, probably, the Korean War at that time," the mayor said in a 2020 Daily Mail WV article.
The military memorabilia museum opened in 1982 at Nitro Living Memorial Park. Beginning in 2005, the museum was housed in the former Nitro High School. It was relocated to its current site on 20th Street in 2015. The museum was also renamed the Nitro History Wars Museum, to recognize all American military conflicts as well as local heritage. Museum renovations were launched in February 2020 and completed, despite pandemic delays from March 2020 to July 2021, through volunteer and city efforts.
Last month's featured section at the Nitro Wars Museum was the Vietnam War Memorial Wall, a replica of the larger memorial in Washington, D.C., that is inscribed with the names of more than 700 West Virginians who died in the war. The memorial was transported to the museum for permanent display in late May by members of the Run for the Wall motorcycle caravan and law enforcement officers from Nitro and Hurricane.
Other museum items include a replica World War I trench, a Doughboy display, military uniforms, artifacts or recreated replicas from other military conflicts, and a plethora of photographs and other memorabilia depicting Nitro's century-plus of history, including high school sports teams, businesses, citizens, and famous natives such as singer Kathy Mattea and former Major League Baseball pitcher Lew Burdette.
Admission is free to the Nitro History Wars Museum (although donations are welcome to support its operations), which is located at 2003 20th St. in Nitro.
The museum is open from noon until 4 p.m. every Monday through Friday and on the second Saturday of every month. For more information, visit the "Nitro History Wars Museum" page on Facebook.
A free, monthly museum newsletter is also available. To sign up to receive it, send email correspondence to strawjazz1978@gmail.com.