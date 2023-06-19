The Kiwanis of the Greater Nitro Area club is sponsoring swim lessons for children and adults every Saturday this month, with another four-week session enrolling for July.
Lessons for youngsters are already booked through July, however, but some openings remain for adults who have decided to finally take the plunge and learn how to swim.
Adult novices to the water will be in good hands, perhaps literally at times, with volunteer instructor Ellen Bullock of Charleston. This is her third summer leading swim classes in Nitro, but her credentials precede that experience exponentially.
“I have bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical education,” she explained, “and I was the pool director at West Virginia State [University] for several years. I’ve coached at the Beckley YMCA and Penn State and I’ve trained lifeguards and water safety instructors.”
Bullock also held American Red Cross certification for more than 30 years.
The second session of the 2023 summer swim classes is scheduled for July 8, 15, 22, and 29 at the City of Nitro Pool, 1600 Park Ave. in Nitro. The cost is $30 for the four Saturdays of instruction, which take place from 8:15 to 9 a.m. for teenagers 17 and older and adults. (Bullock noted that the recently renovated pool is heated, for those who prefer not to unwittingly qualify for Polar Bear Club membership while learning the basics of swimming.)
“They’ve built a new pool; the old pool is gone, and it’s wonderful to teach in. It has a gradual slope, which is really good for beginners. The city lets us use the pool free, so we have a really good partnership with them. They’ve been very, very accommodating to us,” Bullock said.
Bullock and her fellow trained instructors teach the following skills: basic water safety, gliding, floating, bobbing, treading water, proper front crawl breathing, kicking, and arm stroke skills. As swimmers’ skills advance, additional strokes and skills may be added.
Bullock has trained the current corps of lifeguards at the Nitro pool, which, she says, frees her up to focus on her adult students and devote greater individual attention to them. She said two women are taking the June lessons and several have signed up or expressed interest already in the July sessions.
“This is the first time we’ve offered swimming lessons to adults,” Bullock said. “The Kiwanis are largely oriented on children’s projects. The money from this goes back to the Kiwanis’ children’s projects and services in the greater Nitro and Cross Lanes areas.
“The challenge with some adults is that by the time you decide to learn to swim, you’ve been afraid,” she added. “It’s a matter of overcoming some basic fears. But the two ladies are having a really good time. One lady is doing so well that she’s going to stay for the July lessons and help me teach the kids. She’ll be teaching them exactly what she’s learning. She is actually learning better now by helping teach it.
“There’s no reason [for adults] to be embarrassed. The pool isn’t open yet during the lessons, so they won’t be seen except by the other adults in the class who have had those fears themselves. They’re really supportive of each other.”
To register for July swim lessons or find out more about the organization, go to k19997.site.kiwanis.org or visit the Kiwanis of the Greater Nitro Area, West Virginia page on Facebook.
According to the Kiwanis of the Greater Nitro Area’s online calendar of events, the organization’s next meeting will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau at 201 21st St. in Nitro. The group was chartered in 2019 and meets twice a month.