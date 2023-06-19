Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Children receive instruction during swim classes June 3 at the Nitro City Pool. A second, four-week session of lessons, open to adults, will be held in July.

 Courtesy photo

The Kiwanis of the Greater Nitro Area club is sponsoring swim lessons for children and adults every Saturday this month, with another four-week session enrolling for July.

Lessons for youngsters are already booked through July, however, but some openings remain for adults who have decided to finally take the plunge and learn how to swim.

