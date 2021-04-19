Nitro Mayor David Casebolt offered a public salute recently to Tracy Toler, a Nitro Development Authority Board member and city resident who has been instrumental in changing the landscape and visitor appeal of the city's already popular -- and tentatively growing -- Ridenour Lake area.
"A few years ago, after moving to Nitro, Tracy Toler visited Ridenour Lake and envisioned that the lake area could become a recreation destination," Casebolt wrote on his official Facebook page on April 18. "He immediately went to work improving the area and building miles of hiking and biking trails.
"Before long, the lake started attracting many groups, including cross country and biking teams. Today, Tracy realized one goal when Ridenour Lake hosted over 60 bikers in this year's first mountain bike race in the Rivers to Ridges [Heritage Trail] series," Casebolt wrote.
The City of Nitro is expected to obtain a massive addition of land, the Haikel Estate, adjacent to Ridenour Lake's property later this spring.
"With the purchase of over 250 additional acres, Nitro’s Ridenour Lake will become a destination for new and old mountain bikers," Casebolt wrote. "I tip my hat to Tracy; what he envisioned several years ago is coming to fruition."
Once the acquisition of the 259 acres becomes official, Toler and others, including the Friends of Ridenour group on Facebook, hope to transform parts of it into further trails for camping, horseback riding, biking and other outdoor recreational opportunities.
"Basically, the city owns approximately 60 acres at Ridenour Lake," Toler explained. "Twenty-eight of those acres are water. This means everything at the lake -- all of our shelters, roads and trails -- resides on 30 acres. You can imagine what purchasing 259 acres will do; it's under contract and getting ready to close. It really is some beautiful land, and it's going to to enable us to expand our existing trail systems and actually have a much wider vision of what Ridenour Lake can become."
Toler said the lake property had almost been filled to capacity with trail and other renovations and additions. "When we pitched [the land acquisition] to City Council, we told them, 'We've been able to do all these things, and there's all this enthusiasm and excitement, but no place to go.' We're seeing more use than ever before."
Toler said he and others have secured a land-water conservation grant that will match a $125,000 contribution by the city toward developing the new acreage.
"We have received that grant," he said. "Before fall, we're going to see $250,000 in new infrastructure at the lake. The timing could not have been more perfect."
As a volunteer and NDA member, Toler has blazed several trails at the lake as well as making other tangible changes throughout the Nitro community.
The Friends of Ridenour Facebook Group began four years ago this month on the social media site. The group is designed to serve as a public channel and volunteer source to organize the community to aid in the development, planning, upkeep and promotion of the Ridenour Lake area.
"It was just a few of us at first, picking up trash at the lake and talking about new trails. It has really snowballed into something I'm really proud of, and the city has taken notice. There's a new appreciation for the lake," Toler said.
Toler added that the April 18 mountain bike trail race at Ridenour Lake attracted 72 paid riders to the inaugural event. "It was a huge success and the kind of thing I like to see happening there," he said.
"Tracy is a perfect example of how individuals can step up to make a difference in their community," Casebolt added in his social media post.