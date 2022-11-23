Cynthia McGill, of Nitro, has been named the Community Captain of the Month for November by Active SWV.
A lifelong Nitro resident and City Council member, McGill leads the Active SWV Intro to Tai Chi class at West Sattes Community Center. Intro to Tai Chi offers movement opportunities for every skill level and body type. The moves can even be modified to do while seated.
The Beckley-based Active SWV (short for "Southern West Virginia") originated in 2015, serving Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas, and Summers counties. The nonprofit organization expanded its programs into Kanawha and Boone counties in 2020.
Active SWV provides wellness activities led by trained volunteers within communities where they live, such as McGill. The programs are intended to improve health outcomes in underserved communities, workplaces and schools and attract new businesses and jobs to the region.
Active SWV’s evidence-based programs include Workplace Wellness, Community Captains, Kids Run Clubs, and Bike/Walk SWV. Supported by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, the West Virginia Development Office, the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health, West Virginia University, and the Appalachian Regional Commission, Active SWV has provided technical assistance and training to more than 250 volunteers.
In an Active SWV release, McGill said she has been active all of her life. "She even describes getting stares at the grocery store when she remembers to move something that she may need to move at that time. Her motto is 'To be a healthy senior, be a healthy junior.' So, to ensure that her body remains healthy throughout the aging process, Cynthia puts an emphasis on movement every day," the release states.
McGill started volunteering for Active SWV after learning about the free programming on social media. She thought her community could benefit from programs being offered in the West Sattes Community Center. Affiliated with the City of Nitro, the community center has multiple resources for the community, including a food pantry.
Information about enrolling in McGill's classes is available on the Get Active in Nitro Facebook group page.
Active SWV also conducts a variety of Signature Events that double as fundraisers for the group. Among them is the Winter Wonderland Fun Run/Walk at Fayette County Park in Beckwith, near Fayetteville, on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Winter Wonderland Fun Run/Walk will be a non-timed, one-hour, walk/run-at-your-preferred-pace-and-distance event. No awards or trophies will be given out, although an Ugly Sweater Contest will be offered. The registration fee is $10 per runner/walker; children 6 and younger can participate at no charge. More information and registration forms for the Fun Run/Walk are posted at activeswv.com.
Those interested in bringing free physical activity programming to their communities through Active SWV can find out more by visiting the website above, emailing volunteer@activeswv.com or calling 304-254-8488.