cmgill

Nitro resident Cynthia McGill has been selected the Community Captain of the Month by Active SWV. Photo courtesy Active SWV

Cynthia McGill, of Nitro, has been named the Community Captain of the Month for November by Active SWV.

A lifelong Nitro resident and City Council member, McGill leads the Active SWV Intro to Tai Chi class at West Sattes Community Center. Intro to Tai Chi offers movement opportunities for every skill level and body type. The moves can even be modified to do while seated.

