A pair of upcoming 5K events, scheduled for later this month in Nitro and next month in downtown St. Albans, will bring benefits to youths throughout the Kanawha Valley and other parts of the state.
Kiwanis 5K/Run Walk
Onsite registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, followed by a 9 a.m. start for the second annual Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk that gets underway and concludes at Nitro High School.
The Kiwanis clubs of West Charleston and Greater Nitro are sponsoring the encore 5K challenge.
Age categories for male and female runners and walkers are 18 and younger, 19 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, and 60 and older.
Awards will be presented to the first, second and third finishing male and female runners and walkers. Finisher medals will be presented to all participants who complete the race.
The registration fee is $30 before Aug. 19 and $35 on the morning of the event. Online registration is available at tristateracer.com/race/12172.
Run/walk proceeds will benefit Kiwanis' various community service projects.
For more than 60 years, along with its global and national efforts, the West Charleston Kiwanis Club has supported Kanawha Valley youths by providing scholarships and sponsoring Key Clubs at Capital, George Washington, Hurricane, and Nitro high schools. The Key Clubs have also provided many service projects throughout the valley.
The West Charleston Kiwanis also support the K-Kids Club at Edgewood Elementary School on Charleston's West Side. Club members have also supplied new clothing at Christmas time for students at three West Side elementary schools.
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Nitro also supports Nitro High School Key Club service projects and meetings, along with providing mentorship and college scholarships for Key Club students.
During the summer, the Greater Nitro Kiwanis Club sponsors free swimming for all children, as well as activities promoting water safety. The club conducts an annual contest for students to create a work of art that demonstrates their concept of community service. Photographs of their art works are judged by community members through online voting. The winners are recognized by the City of Nitro, and they have their projects displayed for the coming year.
Drew's Day Run, Walk and Roll
Since 2007, Randy and Suzie Humphreys have conducted a yearly Drew's Day Run, Walk and Roll event in memory of their son, Andrew, who died in 2006 due to complications of spina bifida, a birth defect which occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly.
Hosted by the Spina Bifida Coalition, the 16th annual Drew's Day will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 51 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans.
The online registration fee is $20 for the 5K run, 5K walk, 5K stroller category, 5K wheelchair roll, or virtual 5K walk/roll/stroll. Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Online registration forms and more details are posted at runsignup.com. Additional race information can be found and donations can be made at sb-coalition.org.
Along with raising awareness and support for those living with spina bifida, Drew's Day will continue to donate proceeds from this year's event for scholarships to the Mountaineer Spina Bifida Camp.
The camp is held annually at Cedar Lakes near Ripley. Campers take part in activities such as swimming, wheelchair hockey, wheelchair baseball, crafts, campfires, fishing, and a prom. Mountaineer Spina Bifida Camp operates solely on funds from companies and private donations; campers are only charged a small, flexible fee based on the family’s income.
According to the drewsday.org website, approximately $100,000 has been raised since the event was launched in 2007. The website also states that Drew attended Mountaineer Spina Bifida Camp for 10 years, where he developed greater self-esteem, social skills, and self-reliance through recreational and social activities. Alyssa Lawson, a classmate and family friend, created Drew's Day in his memory.
Other upcoming runs/walks
Among other runs/walks scheduled throughout the area in August and September are:
• The 12th Annual Maura Rae Kuhl AED Foundation 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Walk Glow Run
This Glow Run event will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, starting and finishing at the Putnam County Courthouse in Winfield.
The entry fee is $25; register before Aug. 14 to ensure receiving a T-shirt. Register online at tristateracer.com/race/12250.
Proceeds will go toward placing Automated External Defibrillators in schools in Putnam, Cabell, Lincoln, and Mason counties.
For more information, contact Jess Kuhl at jkuhl19@gmail.com or 304-395-2511.
• Cupcake Chase 5K
The annual Cupcake Chase 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The course is mostly paved and will begin at the large shelter at the rear of Valley Park. The route is mostly flat with some slight hills and inclines.
Cupcake stations will be set up along the way for those wishing to participate in the cupcake decorating portion of the race, and cupcakes will also be available to enjoy at the end of the race.
Registration is $30 through Aug. 22. (To be guaranteed an event T-shirt, registration must be made by Aug. 15.) On race day, the registration fee will be $35. To sign up or read more about the Cupcake Chase 5K, go to tristateracer.com/race/12175.
This year's Cupcake Chase 5K proceeds will benefit Putnam Shoes for Children, Emily's Teen Parenting Resource Room, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
• Wine Cellar Classic 5K/10K Run
The 49th annual Wine Cellar Classic 5K/10K Run will have an 8 a.m. start at Wine Cellar Park in Dunbar on Saturday, Sept. 23. The course will proceed through Dunbar and finish at Dunbar City Hall, site of the 2023 Dunbar Fall Festival, where awards will be presented.
Transportation from Dunbar City Hall to Wine Cellar Park will be provided for all participants beginning at 7:15 a.m. and continuing through 7:50 a.m. (Transportation will not be available following the run.)
T-shirts will be available to the first 120 participants. Awards will go to the top four finishers in each of the male and female divisions.
The entry fees for the 10K are $20 before Sept. 15 and $25 afterward. For the 5K, the fee is $15 prior to Sept. 15 and $20 afterward. Registration can be made at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar, online at tristateracer.com or by mailing applications to P.O. Box 483, Dunbar, WV 25064. Mailed registrations must be received by Sept. 15; registrations after Sept. 15 must be dropped off in the outside drop box at the Dunbar Recreation Center.
Call 304-766-0223 for more details.