St. Albans and Nitro city officials have announced the cities will collaborate for a spectacular Labor Day fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 3.

"The combined efforts of St. Albans and Nitro have always led to something truly spectacular, and this year is no exception," said St. Albans Mayor Scott James in a release from the City of St. Albans. "This is an opportunity for us to not just celebrate Labor Day but also to strengthen our bonds as neighbors and communities."

