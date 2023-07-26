St. Albans and Nitro city officials have announced the cities will collaborate for a spectacular Labor Day fireworks show on Sunday, Sept. 3.
"The combined efforts of St. Albans and Nitro have always led to something truly spectacular, and this year is no exception," said St. Albans Mayor Scott James in a release from the City of St. Albans. "This is an opportunity for us to not just celebrate Labor Day but also to strengthen our bonds as neighbors and communities."
"The collaboration between Nitro and St. Albans embodies the spirit of community, unity, and celebration. I encourage everyone to come out, bring your family, friends, and don't forget your lawn chairs. Together, let's make this night unforgettable," Nitro Mayor David Casebolt said in the release.
Building on the success of the previous years' Labor Day celebrations, the Dick Henderson Bridge will once again be closed to vehicles from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, becoming a pedestrian-only zone to provide an unhindered view of the fireworks display.
The fireworks will be launched at 9:30 p.m. from Roadside Park in St. Albans, chosen to offer optimal vantage points for residents of both cities. The lower portion of Roadside Park will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during this time.
Updates and further details regarding the Labor Day celebration, including road closures and parking information, will be posted on the City of St. Albans' and City of Nitro's Facebook pages and respective websites.