Nitro to conduct pair of Veterans Day ceremonies

While many West Virginia communities hold single ceremonies to observe Veterans Day each year, Nitro will hold two this week.
The first ceremony will get underway at sunset on Sunday, Nov. 10, the day prior to the Veterans Day holiday. The second will begin at sunrise on Monday, Nov. 11, the official holiday date.
Both ceremonies will be held at the Nitro Veterans Memorial at the corner of 21st Street and First Avenue (W.Va. Route 25) in downtown Nitro.
“The city was born out of World War I, as our state was born out of the Civil War,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “I truly believe we need to go all out to appreciate our veterans.”
The Veterans Day ceremonies come as Nitro approaches next month’s anniversary of its founding in 1917 during World War I as a gunpowder manufacturing center.
Sunday’s ceremony will start at 5 p.m. It will include the lowering of flags ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at sunset. A bugler will play “Retreat.”
The keynote speaker will be United States Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher S. Walker. Walker is currently the Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard. As the Assistant Adjutant General, he provides command and control over all Air National Guard forces assigned to the state and is the principal advisor to the Adjutant General on all matters related to the Air National Guard.
Born in New York City, Walker began his Air Force career as a 1988 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The second ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. It will feature the raising of the flags at sunrise to begin Veterans Day, followed by lowering the flags to half-staff. A bugler will play “Reveille” when the flags are raised and “Taps” when they are lowered to half-staff.