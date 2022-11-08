Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The City of Nitro will hold two ceremonies to commemorate Veterans Day this week.

One will begin at sunset on the evening before Veterans Day and the other will start at sunrise on Veterans Day. Both ceremonies will be held at the Nitro Veterans Memorial at the corner of 21st Street and First Avenue (W.Va. 25) in Nitro.

