The City of Nitro will hold two ceremonies to commemorate Veterans Day this week.
One will begin at sunset on the evening before Veterans Day and the other will start at sunrise on Veterans Day. Both ceremonies will be held at the Nitro Veterans Memorial at the corner of 21st Street and First Avenue (W.Va. 25) in Nitro.
“The city was born out of World War I, as our state was born out of the Civil War,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said in a release from the city. “I truly believe we need to go all out to appreciate our veterans and those who supported the serviceman on the home front.”
The Veterans Day ceremonies come as Nitro approaches next month’s anniversary of its founding in 1917 during World War I as a gunpowder manufacturing center.
The first ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, the eve of Veterans Day. It will include a lowering of flags ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at sunset. A trumpeter will play “Taps.”
The keynote speaker will be Brian Abraham, currently the Chief of Staff to Gov. Jim Justice. Abraham is also a colonel in the West Virginia National Guard and serves as the chief of the Joint Staff. He served on active duty in Iraq with the XVIII Airborne Corps as an operational law officer and as a prosecutor of suspected insurgents. He also served a trial counsel for the 101st Airborne Division, along with various other assignments in his nearly 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard.
The second ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. It will feature the raising of the flags at sunrise to begin Veterans Day, followed by lowering the flags to half-staff.