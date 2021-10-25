Buddie Curnutte, 97, of St. Albans will be honored during Veterans Day ceremonies this year in Nitro. Curnutte is one of more than six million American women who stepped up in the homefront workplace during World War II.
The City of Nitro will conduct two ceremonies commemorating Veterans Day and those who served in the military this year.
The first ceremony will take place the day before Veterans Day, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The event will include a lowering of flags ceremony as sunset; a bugler will play “Taps.”
During the ceremony, a “Rosie the Riveter” will be recognized and a member of the West Virginia National Guard will describe the importance of the “Riveters” to the security of the nation during World War II.
Buddie Curnutte, 97, of St. Albans will be an honoree at the evening ceremony. Curnutte was one of more than six million women who provided labor throughout the American workforce while their male contemporaries were serving overseas.
The second Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, the official Veterans Day in 2021. It will feature the raising of the flags at sunrise to begin Veterans Day, followed by lowering the flags to half staff.
Both ceremonies will take place at the Nitro Veterans Memorial, located at the corner of 21st Street and First Avenue (W.Va. 25) in Nitro.
“The city was born out of World War I, as our state was born out of the Civil War,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said in a release. “I truly believe we need to go all out to appreciate our veterans and those who supported the serviceman on the home front.”
The Veterans Day ceremonies come as Nitro approaches next month’s anniversary of its founding in 1917 during World War I as a gunpowder manufacturing center.