In its continued effort to assist citizens of Nitro and the surrounding areas in maintaining healthier lifestyles, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Nitro will restart its Get Out and Move physical fitness campaign in March and June.
Yoga classes and a community walking group at Ridenour Lake had been paused due to the pandemic.
The walking group is scheduled to meet at the parking lot below Ridenour Lake Shelter #4 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 6. The walkers will break off into various distance groups.
Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to take part in the program. Guides will be provided for each walk and the program is free. All participants are asked to bring their own water.
Social distancing practices will be followed during the hike, including face coverings when necessary.
The yoga classes, led by local instructor Nicole Wildman, will be held beginning on June 7 and June 21. The hour-long class, which is free to all participants of all ages and all ability levels, will begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The classes will be held at the newly remodeled Sattes Community Center.
Anyone who joins the yoga class is asked to wear comfortable clothing (no blue jeans) and to bring a yoga mat or towel and their own water.
All social distancing practices will again be followed at the yoga classes.
For more information about the Nitro wellness programs, contact Joe Stevens at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-759-9815 or j.stevens@cityofnitro.org.