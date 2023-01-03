Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NBSPark
Buy Now

North Bend State Park will have its annual Winter Wonder Weekend Jan. 20-22. Reservations are due by Monday, Jan. 16. Photo courtesy W.Va. Division of Natural Resources

North Bend State Park’s annual Winter Wonder Weekend will return Jan. 20-22 and guests are being reminded that they need to pre-register and book their accommodations by Monday, Jan. 16.

A special package rate is available and covers the event registration fee, lodging for two nights in a cabin or one of the North Bend Lodge’s newly renovated rooms; five, homestyle meals; craft materials; door prizes; and activities.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you