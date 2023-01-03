North Bend State Park’s annual Winter Wonder Weekend will return Jan. 20-22 and guests are being reminded that they need to pre-register and book their accommodations by Monday, Jan. 16.
A special package rate is available and covers the event registration fee, lodging for two nights in a cabin or one of the North Bend Lodge’s newly renovated rooms; five, homestyle meals; craft materials; door prizes; and activities.
“During Winter Wonder Weekend, guests will learn about the history of the North Bend State Park area and the haunted features of the 18th-century Appalachian frontier, such as shamans, shapeshifters and spirit beings,” said Wendy Greene, deputy director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, which sponsors the annual event.
This year’s event will include nightly ghost stories around a campfire and an opportunity to tour the Douglass House, the first house built of milled lumber in Ritchie County. Activities will include sled riding (weather permitting), winter hikes, nightly campfires, tours of the local area, programs, crafts, games, and entertainment.
Guests will also have the opportunity to visit Berdine’s Five and Dime and Wines of Bonds Creek. Featured speakers throughout the weekend include naturalists Jacob Jackson and Doug Wood.
Located near Cairo and Harrisville in Ritchie County, North Bend State Park is best known for its family atmosphere and the 72-mile North Bend Rail Trail, which follows a rail-banked B&O Railroad corridor with several tunnels along the way.
For more information about the event, package pricing, and reservations, call 304-558-2754.