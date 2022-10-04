Faythe Freese will present a concert of light classical music on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.
A professor emeritus of organ at the School of Music, University of Alabama, Freese has performed as a recitalist throughout Europe and the United States. She was a recipient of the Regatz Distinguished Alumni Award from Indiana University in 2017. She is the only American woman to have recorded on l’Orgue de la l’Église de la Sainte-Trinité, Paris, and she has received critical acclaim by Diapason, the American Organist and Tracker magazine, for her fifth compact disk recorded at Germany’s Magdeburg Cathedral.
During a sabbatical in 2015, Freese performed on more than 50 historic organs in nine countries.
At its installation in the Hurricane church in 2000, the Harrah Symphonic Organ was the largest draw knob console in the world. The instrument includes 456 draw knobs with 2,600 actual pipes and more than 20,000 digital pipe notes.
Admission for the PipeSounds Concert Series performance is $15 at the door. Admission is free for students.
Putnam County Bank is sponsoring the concert.
Forrest Burdette UMC is located at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.