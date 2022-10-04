Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Faythe Freese will play the Harrah Symphonic Organ at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane at 3 p.m. on Oct. 22. Courtesy photo

Faythe Freese will present a concert of light classical music on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.

A professor emeritus of organ at the School of Music, University of Alabama, Freese has performed as a recitalist throughout Europe and the United States. She was a recipient of the Regatz Distinguished Alumni Award from Indiana University in 2017. She is the only American woman to have recorded on l’Orgue de la l’Église de la Sainte-Trinité, Paris, and she has received critical acclaim by Diapason, the American Organist and Tracker magazine, for her fifth compact disk recorded at Germany’s Magdeburg Cathedral.

