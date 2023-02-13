Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women has elected the following new officers: Katonya Hart, president; Michele Baranaskas, secretary/administrative vice president; Chris Hedges, treasurer; and Rita Ray, Betty Justice, Bettijane Burger, Stacy Kay, and Bonnie Brown, board members.

First convened as Charleston Area NOW in 1974, the organization reconvened in 2017. Visit the WVNOW and KVNOW Facebook pages for more information about the group and issues it addresses.

Recommended for you