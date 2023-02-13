The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women has elected the following new officers: Katonya Hart, president; Michele Baranaskas, secretary/administrative vice president; Chris Hedges, treasurer; and Rita Ray, Betty Justice, Bettijane Burger, Stacy Kay, and Bonnie Brown, board members.
First convened as Charleston Area NOW in 1974, the organization reconvened in 2017. Visit the WVNOW and KVNOW Facebook pages for more information about the group and issues it addresses.
The next meeting of the KVNOW chapter is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the main branch of the Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. in Charleston. More information about attending the meeting can be found at wvnow.org (select KVNOW at the website).
Newly elected president Hart came to Charleston by way of the Charleston Job Corps Center. She seeks to support art, education, individuals, and community and spiritual growth through positive empowerment. She is a member of several community service and outreach organizations. Through these groups, she has coordinated and/or participated in events aimed at outreach and education.
Hart’s art takes the form of theater, wearable goods and the written word. She has acted in, written, supported, and organized numerous theater and poetry events in her community.
She was also recently named to the National Board of the National Organization for Women as one of the Eastern Region Regional Representatives.
Hart believes in acknowledging and affirming the work of the women who have gone before her, saying, “I am a product of the queens that have gone before me and surrounded and protected me.”