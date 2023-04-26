The demolition of the former St. Albans Junior High Building is advancing toward completion.
Members of the project’s Finance Committee were to review the project bids on Monday, April 24, for final approval.
Once approved, the bid will then go before the St. Albans City Council on Monday, May 1, for a final vote. The vote will be streamed live on Facebook, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers at 51 Sixth Ave., above the fire station.
The demolition project, which has already received a portion of funding, $500,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, requires an additional $685,664.56 for completion.
“We understand how important this project is to the community and are excited to be one step closer to its completion,” St. Albans Mayor Scott James said on the City of St. Albans’ website. “We are grateful for the support we’ve received from the city council and the finance committee, and we are optimistic about the progress we’re making.”
Once the bids are approved and the funding secured, the demolition project can finally move toward scheduling for abatement and, ultimately, demolition.
For further information about the project and the May 1 meeting, contact the City of St. Albans Mayor’s Office at 304-722-3391 or the St. Albans Building and Zoning Department at 304-727-2962.