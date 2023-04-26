Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

St. Albans city officials are reviewing bids for the demolition of the former St. Albans Junior High School building on Kanawha Terrace.

 City of St. Albans | Courtesy photo

The demolition of the former St. Albans Junior High Building is advancing toward completion.

Members of the project’s Finance Committee were to review the project bids on Monday, April 24, for final approval.

